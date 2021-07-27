The Laramie Rangers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to nab a 5-4 victory over Jackson in the first round of the Wyoming Class AA state tournament at Cowboy Field in Laramie.
Laramie (39-23) cut the lead to 4-3 and had the bases loaded when Riley Hogsett hit a groundball to Jackson shortstop Alex Nissenberg, who threw the ball out of the reach of second baseman Austin VanSkike. That throwing error allowed Tayton Moore and Garrett Dodd to score to give the Rangers a walk-off win.
Laramie got two hits and an RBI from Aidan Morris. Moore and Ryan Chamberlain also drove home runs. Chamberland and Morris both had triples.
Chamberlain got the start on the mound and struck out five hitters across 4-2/3 innings. Reliever Brandon Chavez fanned four in his 1-1/3 innings of work.
Parker Bleggi was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Giants.
The Rangers face Gillette in the second round at 7 p.m. today.
LARAMIE 5, JACKSON 4
Jackson…… 000 004 0 – 4 6 2
Laramie…… 001 001 3 – 5 5 0
Jackson pitching: Foulke, Bleggi (7) and A. Gralund. Laramie pitching: Chamberlain, Morris (5), Chavez (6), Branch (7) and Medina.
W: Branch (2-5). L: Bleggi.
2B: Jackson 1 (Bleggi). 3B: Laramie2 (Chamberlain, Morris).