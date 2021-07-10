Ryan Chamberlain pitched a complete game and hit a home run to help Laramie to a 12-2 victory over the Laurel (Montana) Dodgers on Friday in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Chamberlain struck out seven batters and gave up just three hits during his five innings on the mound. He also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Chamberlain hit a solo home run to lead off the third inning.
Riley Hogsett was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. He ended the game in the fifth by driving home Aidan Morris on a single to left field that put the Rangers (33-15) up by 10 runs to invoke the mercy rule.
Morris was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Garrett Dodd was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Brandon Chavez’s lone hit was an RBI triple in Laramie’s six-run fourth inning.
The Rangers face Sturgis, South Dakota, at 5 p.m. today.
LARAMIE 12, LAUREL 2 (5)
Laurel…… 002 00 – 2 3 3
Laramie…… 041 61 – 12 12 2
Laurel pitching: Wittmayer, Berube (4), Bauer (4), Terraciano (5) and Foos. Laramie pitching: Chamberlain and Morris.
W: Chamberlain (9-2). L: Wittmayer.
2B: Laramie 1 (Morris). 3B: Laramie 1 (Chavez). HR: Laramie 1 (Chamberlain).