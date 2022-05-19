LARAMIE — Laramie’s American Legion baseball team nearly matched Cheyenne Post 6’s offense in a bid to hand the Sixers their first loss on the season.
But Cheyenne rallied in a nine-inning game Wednesday evening at Cowboy Field for the 12-7 win.
The Rangers (8-5 overall) jumped in the lead with a six-run bottom of the first inning. It was highlighted by a two-out, two-strike single by pitcher/center fielder Ben Ruckman to center field to score the first runs of the game, RBI singles by catcher Diego Medina and center fielder/left fielder Alex Mercil and a two-run double to right field by right fielder Kolby Buus.
Cheyenne (14-0) tied the contest with six runs in the top of the third inning and took a 9-6 lead with a run in the fourth and two runs in the sixth.
The Sixers added three insurance runs in the eighth for a 12-6 advantage. First baseman Zack Costopoulos (3-for-4) and shortstop Colter McAnelly (3-for-5) led Cheyenne with the bats. They each had a triple and a home run with three RBIs for Costopoulos and four runs scored for McAnelly.
Cheyenne tallied 13 hits, while Laramie posted 11. Both teams had some miscues on defense with three errors for Laramie and two for Cheyenne.
Ruckman got the start on the mound for the Rangers. He went 2 1/3 innings for five hits, six runs (five earned) with four walks and two strikeouts. Brandon Chavez came in from left field to pitch the next 4 2/3 for five hits, three runs (two earned) with two walks and two strikeouts. Mason Branch moved over from third base to toss the final two innings with three hits, three runs (two earned) with two strikeouts.
The Sixers used five different pitchers in the contest.
The Rangers are next scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at noon in Douglas.