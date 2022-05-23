Rangers logo

The Laramie Rangers’ comeback bid fell short in the opening game of the doubleheader split Sunday in Douglas.

The Rangers dropped the first game 9-7 after falling behind 9-0 after four innings. Catcher Ben Malone had a double and an RBI, while Jace Moniz added two hits.

Laramie (9-6 overall) won the second game 14-1 thanks to a combined no-hitter from Brandon Chavez, Mason Branch and Tayton Moore.

Chavez – a left-hander – got the start and struck out eight batters, while Branch came on in relief and fanned five hitters.

Chavez also was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI. Billy Jenkin and Malone both added two hits in Game 2. Chavez and Malone both had three RBI, while Branch drove home two runs.

Diego Medina also added a double

