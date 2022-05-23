Rangers split doubleheader at Douglas May 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Laramie Rangers’ comeback bid fell short in the opening game of the doubleheader split Sunday in Douglas.The Rangers dropped the first game 9-7 after falling behind 9-0 after four innings. Catcher Ben Malone had a double and an RBI, while Jace Moniz added two hits.Laramie (9-6 overall) won the second game 14-1 thanks to a combined no-hitter from Brandon Chavez, Mason Branch and Tayton Moore.Chavez – a left-hander – got the start and struck out eight batters, while Branch came on in relief and fanned five hitters.Chavez also was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI. Billy Jenkin and Malone both added two hits in Game 2. Chavez and Malone both had three RBI, while Branch drove home two runs.Diego Medina also added a double Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brandon Chavez Ben Malone Baseball Sport Batter Doubleheader Douglas Double Ranger Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Tayler Miller came through in the clutch for East Natrona downs East girls in shootout Lady Plainsmen season ends in walk-off Tigers edge Plainsmen on PKs in defensive battle Plainsmen beat Central for second straight consolation title