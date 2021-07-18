Senior Garrett Dodd hit a two-out walk-off home run to help Laramie to a 14-13 victory over the Casper Oilers on Saturday at the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Rangers (38-18) also lost to Rock Canyon of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 9-8.
Laramie surrendered seven runs in the top of the sixth inning, which allowed Casper to knot the score 13-13. Dodd’s solo shot to left field secured the win. He finished the game 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
Aidan Morris was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Brandon Chavez and Diego Medina both added two hits.
Against Rock Canyon, the Rangers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top half of the first. Rock Canyon pulled ahead with six in the second. The Jaguars took the lead for good by pushing across three runs in the fifth.
Eight different players singled for Laramie.