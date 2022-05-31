Laramie Rangers third baseman Billy Jenkin celebrates as he jogs from third base to home after hitting a three-run home run during the first game of a doublebheader against the Casper Oilers Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cowboy Field.
As sleet pours down, Laramie Rangers shortstop Riley Hogsett, right, throws to first base to complete a double play during the sixth inning in the first game of a doublebheader against the Casper Oilers Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cowboy Field. Backing Hogsett up are second baseman Tayton Moore, center, and left fielder Mason Branch.
Laramie Rangers third baseman Billy Jenkin celebrates as he jogs from third base to home after hitting a three-run home run during the first game of a doublebheader against the Casper Oilers Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cowboy Field.
Carol Ryczek/for WyoSports
As sleet pours down, Laramie Rangers shortstop Riley Hogsett, right, throws to first base to complete a double play during the sixth inning in the first game of a doublebheader against the Casper Oilers Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cowboy Field. Backing Hogsett up are second baseman Tayton Moore, center, and left fielder Mason Branch.
LARAMIE — The Laramie Rangers swept a doubleheader from Casper during a damp, chilly Monday afternoon at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers (12-7 overall, 3-1 AA conference) took the first game 11-5, and won the nightcap 12-10.
Laramie gained the lead in the first game at 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth inning and added five more runs in the sixth.
The Rangers jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the next game with five runs in the first and four in the second game before the Oilers (9-6, 1-5) rallied with two in the fourth and five in the fifth to tie the game at 9-9. Laramie took the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the fifth frame and added two runs in the sixth for an insurance cushion and the difference.
Billy Jenkin combined to go 6 for 7 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs on the day. Ben Ruckman was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Diego Medina added three hits and three RBIs in the twinbill.
Mason Branch had an inside-the-park home run. He also worked four innings on the mound, striking out six and walking six with five hits and four earned runs.
Brandon Chavez started the opener, going four innings to get the win with five hits, five runs (two earned) with five walks and three strikeouts.
Ruckman fanned seven batters in four innings of relief to pick up two saves.
The second game was delayed with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh inning. The Oilers grounded into a double play to end the game.
The Rangers are next scheduled to play in the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota, from Thursday through Sunday. Laramie will begin Thursday against the South Dakota teams from Mitchell at 2 p.m. and Pierre at 4:30 p.m. at Fitzgerald Stadium.