LARAMIE — The Laramie American Legion baseball team improved to 29-18 overall with a doubleheader sweep at home Tuesday evening against the Douglas Cats.
The Rangers, which are third in the AA conference standings at 8-4, took care of business at Cowboy Field with wins of 13-2 and 11-1 against Douglas, and both games called after five innings.
In the first of the twinbill, Laramie starting pitcher Tayton Moore kept the Cats scoreless for the first four innings to notch the win. He allowed seven hits, two earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts. Kolby Buus relieved Moore on the mound in the top of the fifth inning and recorded a walk and a strikeout.
The Rangers offense pounded out eight hits while scoring two runs in each of the first and second innings, then three runs in each of the next three innings.
Seven Laramie batters recorded at least one RBI, led by Moore, who helped himself at the plate with three RBI and a run while going 2 of 3 with the bat. Catcher Ben Malone also was 2 of 3, including a double, with two RBI and two runs. Shortstop Riley Hogsett added a double and center fielder Ben Ruckman knocked a triple.
The Rangers turned an early 3-1 lead after the first two innings into a rout in the nightcap with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Douglas scored an early run in the first before Laramie starting pitcher Garrett Dodd shut down the Cats’ offense during his remaining three innings. He allowed the only two hits for Douglas to go with a walk and a strikeout. Brandon Chavez closed the door in the fifth inning with zeros across the board to go with two strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Laramie offense knocked around 10 hits, led by four RBI from Ruckman, who was a leadoff designated hitter. Ruckman, Hogsett, Malone and Alex Mercil connected for doubles. Buus also had a single, two RBI and a walk.
Competing in Montana
Before the games against Douglas, the Rangers traveled to the Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament last weekend in Montana.
Laramie went 2-3 in the tourney with a 5-4 loss to the Billings Royals, an 18-3 loss to the host Bozeman Bucks, a 10-0 win against the Blackfoot Broncos from Idaho, an 11-6 loss to the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels from Idaho and a 14-13 win in the rematch finale against Blackfoot.
Some of the Laramie highlights from the games in Bozeman included:
— Jenkin, while pitching and playing first base against Billings, was 2-for-4 with three RBI at the plate with both of his connections going for triples.
— In the first game against Blackfoot, starting pitcher Jace Moniz tossed a no-hitter in the contest that was called with a 10-run mercy rule after the top of the fifth inning. He allowed just three walks to go with six strikeouts.
— During the second game against Blackfoot, the Rangers rallied from an 8-6 deficit to score six runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh. Ruckman, playing center field, ended the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly to add to his six RBI that included two triples and a home run on his 3-for-4 hitting. Chavez, at first base and left field, was 4-for-4 with two RBI and Dodd, at left field and pitcher, was 3-for-5 with two RBI. The Rangers tallied 17 hits.
Up next
The Rangers will next head south for the Gabe Pando Memorial Wood Bat Tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado, this weekend with the first four games at Rocky Mountain High School.
Laramie is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. today against the host Rocky Mountain Lobos. They will then play at 2 p.m. Friday vs. the Loveland Aces; 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Rogue Baseball from Denver; 5 p.m. Saturday vs. the Cheyenne Sixers; and 11:30 a.m. Sunday against the Casper Oilers at City Park.