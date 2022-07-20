LARAMIE — The Laramie Rangers are heading into the American Legion AA state tournament with the No. 3 seed, and more importantly with some momentum.
The Rangers swept the Jackson Giants with plenty of offense in various ways for wins of 17-5 and 16-5 with both contests Tuesday evening lasting 4½ innings in the final home appearance at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers improved to 34-21 overall, and more importantly 10-4 in the AA standings to lock up the No. 3 seed. Next week’s state tourney starts Monday and goes through July 29 at Thorne-Rider Park in Sheridan.
“This is year four for me, and we’ve never had momentum going into state,” Laramie manager Aaron Lozano said. “We are excited to have that and I’m really proud of the way the seniors played. Overall, it was just good team victories.
“Everyone is tired, (but) everyone is ready to get to state and see what happens. We feel like we are in a good spot.”
Center fielder Ben Ruckman put on a hitting display in the first game, starting with a two-run home run in the first inning. He bookended the contest with a bases-clearing triple to hit for the cycle. He finished 4-for-4 at the plate with six RBI.
“It was my first cycle in my entire baseball career, so I was excited,” Ruckman said. “It’s a good feeling and shows all the work I’m putting in is starting to come out. I’m just proving it on the field and I know my guys on the team trust me.”
The Rangers, ahead 4-2, broke the opening game open with an eight-run third inning with the help of left fielder Mason Branch’s three-run triple and added five more in the fourth aided by Ruckman’s triple.
Third baseman Billy Jenkin was also productive with the bat, going 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI and first baseman Diego Medina also had a triple.
Meanwhile, Laramie starting pitcher Brandon Chavez kept the Giants in check by going the distance for the win. He finished with seven hits, five runs (two earned) with one walk and nine strikeouts.
The Rangers faced an early 4-2 deficit in the second game after Jackson jumped out with a three-run first inning. Laramie took the lead for good with six runs in the bottom of the third, sparked by a little bit of small ball.
With catcher Diego Medina on third and left fielder Alex Mercil on first, right fielder Kolby Buus placed a perfect suicide squeeze bunt down on the infield grass in front of Jackson pitcher Mason Wright. It easily scored Medina, and when Wright’s throw to first sailed awry, Mercil came around to score for a 5-4 lead. It was part of 12 batters going to the plate for Laramie in the inning.
“Bunting just always been kind of been my thing,” Buus said. “I put the ball down when we need to get the ball down and it works out. It’s crazy because bunting is so simple. But in a place like that, we were down one and we were just trying to get something going.”
The Rangers sent another 12 batters to the box in the fourth inning and added eight more runs to get past the 10-run mercy rule barrier.
Chavez, playing first base in the second game, led the offense by going 3-for-3 with four RBI. Medina, at catcher, was 2-for-2 with three RBI including a double.
Branch, getting the start at pitcher in the second game, notched the win on the mound. He settled in during the second inning with two looking strikeouts followed by an infield groundout. He finished with six hits, five runs (four earned), four walks and six strikeouts.
“It was nice to get this start,” Branch said. “I was really looking forward to pitching against this team. I pitched to them before and had success, so I was looking to close out our last home game. I had all my pitches going for me, hit spots well and limited walks.
“(Medina) is a great catcher. He brings the energy, is such a hard worker and just makes you smile on the mound.”
Also decided Tuesday night was the top two seeds for state when the Cheyenne Sixers (57-10, 11-1) swept the Gillette Roughriders (46-22, 11-3) with scores of 4-3 and 9-1 at Powers Field in Cheyenne.
The Sheridan Troopers (40-12, 9-5) will be No. 4, and Laramie’s opening opponent will be decided today when Jackson (29-34, 4-8) plays a doubleheader in Cheyenne to finish the AA regular season. The Giants are vying for the fifth seed with the Casper Oilers (26-23-2, 6-8).