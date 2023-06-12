The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team finished second at this weekend's Dooley Oil Classic after a 4-3 loss to Douglas in the title game Sunday at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers went 3-0 in pool play to clinch a spot in the championship game. Laramie was able to build an early 2-0 lead against the Cats but struggled offensively the rest of the way, allowing Douglas to come back and mount a one-run win.
Brandon Chavez drove in Ben Malone to put the Rangers up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Chavez scored two plays later after a Douglas error to give Laramie a two-run lead.
Tayton Moore was able to keep the Cats off the scoreboard through his first three innings on the mound, but Douglas scored two runs in the fourth to tie it 2-2. Trace Looney drove in Mason Branch in the bottom half of the inning to put Laramie back in the lead 3-2, but Douglas answered with one run in the top of the fifth to tie it and one more in the sixth to take the lead late in the game.
The Rangers went down in order in both the sixth and seven innings to end the weekend with a 3-1 showing in their home tournament.
Moore earned a no-decision on the mound after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four in four innings. Diego Herrera took the loss with two runs allowed on three hits in two innings of relief.
Chavez led the Rangers at the plate with three hits in four at-bats. Chavez, Looney and Griffin Webb all finished with one RBI apiece.
The Rangers will return to the field for a pair of conference games this week. Laramie will travel to face Jackson at 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson.