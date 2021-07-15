Ryan Chamberlain’s sixth-inning single plated the eventual game-winning run to help the Laramie Rangers to a 7-5 victory over the visiting Bozeman (Montana) Bucks late Wednesday night.
Chamberlain singled up the middle with two outs to score Aidan Morris from second and give the Rangers (36-16) a 6-3 lead. Riley Hogsett stole home to put Laramie up 7-3.
Bozeman (22-32-1) added two runs in the seventh, but the reigning Montana Class AA champions couldn’t get closer than the final score.
Junior Billy Jenkin’s lone hit was an RBI double in the fourth. Diego Medina’s only hit was a run-scoring single to center that scored Chamberlain to tie the score 1-1 in the second.
Garrett Dodd pitched two innings of relief to pick up the win on the mound. He also added a hit and was credited with an RBI after drawing a bases-loaded walk in the Rangers’ four-run fourth inning.
Morris and Hogsett also had singles for Laramie.
Former Ranger Jake Vigen was 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored while batting leadoff for Bozeman.
LARAMIE 7, BOZEMAN 5
Bozeman…… 101 010 200 – 5 9 1
Laramie…… 010 402 00X – 7 7 4
Bozeman pitching: Armstrong, Wrench (3), Western (4) and Coleman. Laramie pitching: Chamberlain, Dodd (3), Branch (5), Moore (7), Chavez (8) and Morris.
W: Dodd (3-1). L: Wrench. S: Chavez (1)
2B: Bozeman 2 (Fliehman, Matteuci); Laramie 1 (Jenkin).