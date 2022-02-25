LARAMIE — It was 10 years ago when Aaron Nielson coached and Austin Byler played for the then-Klamath Falls Gems in Oregon.
The summer collegiate baseball club became an expansion team in 2011 in the highly competitive West Coast League.
Much like all coaches and players, Nielson and Byler came from different walks of life. They bonded with conversations about how baseball provides positive life lessons on many levels, for many people on the field and inside the stadiums and can have lasting impacts.
“I saw how teams would bring in great baseball players in from around the nation and how it can massively and positively impact a community, which was roughly the same sized as Laramie,” Nielson said.
Little did they know then, the two close friends since those days of playing the game at Kiger Stadium, they would collaborate for Laramie’s new summer collegiate team, ironically named Gem City Bison.
Back together
With the help of Chuck Heeman, co-owner of the Casper Horseheads and Western Nebraska Pioneers, Nielson and Byler were connected again and the process for a Laramie team began late last year.
On Feb. 18 at Bond’s Brewing Co. in downtown Laramie, Nielson and Byler were joined by the other team leadership members brought on board for an official announcement, informal meet-and-greet and news conference to introduce the Bison.
Also introduced were co-owner Lee Griebe from Torrington, who brings a Laramie and Wyoming connection; general manager Jason Ground, who moved to Laramie just a couple of weeks ago; baseball operations manager Matthew Blaylock of Laramie; and equipment manager Quincy Cook, also of Laramie who was an equipment manager for University of Wyoming athletics for five years.
“Everything we’ve done was intentional and a big part of our branding was being approachable,” Nielson said. “We didn’t want to come into a city claiming we are the diamond standard, but wanted to know every stakeholder’s needs and how we could partner with them. We want to raise the level of baseball a couple of notches and bring people in from all over the country.”
Careers in baseball
Nielson resides from Charleston, South Carolina and is the founder and owner of Harmony Sports Co. since 2014.
More commonly-known as Harmony Bats, the company started by producing maple and ash bats for players, and more importantly free for kids, to use around the world to provide a connection between the mental and physical aspects to “calm the mind when going up to bat,” according to the company’s website. “We wanted players to trust their preparation and teammates … to enhance player performance through preparation, teamwork and mental strength.”
The company also grew to other baseball products including uniforms, field gloves and batting gloves. Its brand is also heavily involved in baseball camps, cancer charity and currently supports a team in Cameroon.
“In the back of my mind, I wanted to find a community (for a team) that looked like Klamath Falls,” Nielson said. “When we had an opportunity to get a team here and we did our research on the city … I’m a big Buffalo Bills fan, my wife is from Buffalo, and we knew of Josh Allen. I was already on board with Wyoming sports and a big fan of Bills Mafia.
“So for me, all things pointed toward Laramie. Then I saw the stadium here, the old-school vibe it had and how it was kind of a romantic feeling with the trees. To me it felt like a layup for who Austin and I are and what we can bring to the table and wanting to connect to a community.”
Byler hails from Peoria, Arizona and was a standout player for the University of Nevada, as well as a Mountain West first team selection twice in 2014-15. He was originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round in 2014, but did not sign. He was drafted again by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 11th round and was a first baseman with 118 walks, 64 doubles and 32 home runs in the organization.
Byler later became the co-founder and chief executive officer of Major League University. Since 2018, the organization has been a top-tier mindset and leadership training company with a mission to inspire student-athletes to become the best versions of themselves by training in three major areas: mindfulness, character and personal development for sustainable success on and off the field, according its website.
“Aaron and I always talked if we ever get a chance, baseball is the best environment we could be a part of and let’s go run a team,” Byler said. “Somehow 10 years later on the dot, Chuck (Heeman) calls us and said there’s an opportunity to run a team in a new league that’s forming and you can pick Laramie, Wyoming.
“At first, I thought ‘I don’t know, that’s far from home and should we try this?’ Then we did some research, talked to some people locally and then knew this was a home run and perfect.”
Wyoming connection
While Nielson and Byler plan to live in and visit Laramie often during the Independence League season scheduled to play from late May to late July, Griebe was added as co-owner for his Wyoming background, and especially Laramie.
Griebe, who works for the state of Wyoming for a conservation district, will be making much shorter trips from Torrington to Laramie, and it will always be a homecoming of sorts.
“This is Laramie, known for the Wyoming Cowboys — Go Pokes!” Griebe said. “I am originally from Laramie and graduated from LHS in 1999 after swimming for Tom Hudson and was on that state championship team.
“So I’m a local boy coming back. A huge thing for me being a co-owner of this team is giving back to a community and people that gave me so much joy. I’m so proud to be a part of ownership with Austin and Aaron and what we are bringing to Laramie.”
Griebe did a mentorship with Heeman at the Western Nebraska Pioneers for two years to learn the background and how to run the operations of a high-level team.
From beach to mountains
Ground traveled the farthest after his recent move to Laramie from Vero Beach, Florida that faces the Atlantic Ocean.
“My claim to fame for baseball was when I was about 9-10 years old, and Vero Beach used to be where spring training was for the (Los Angeles) Dodgers and I once got yelled at by Tommy Lasorda,” Ground said. “That is the most important baseball-related thing that’s ever happened to me. I wasn’t athletic or coordinated enough to play ball, but I’ve always loved it. I spent all of my time being at games, chasing foul balls, hanging out after games, getting an occasional cracked bat or autographs.”
Ground has a sales and marketing background, mostly in the fintech industry for analytics and software sales. He also was involved in event promotions including multi-day music festivals, independent shows and toured the country with bands, he said.
“Whether it is a hobby, a side-hustle or as my primary job, I’ve always been interested in doing new things,” Ground said. “All of those things combined lends itself to a front office — organizational structure and putting on a great event for the fans with everything from concessions to the promotions and fun stuff between innings. That’s what I love about minor-league ball and summer collegiate ball.
“I’ve only been here for 10 days and there’s so much here,” Ground continued. “I’m from Florida, and I never had a particular rooting interest for Mountain West (college teams), but I’ve always loved Wyoming’s uniforms. From a purely aesthetic standpoint, and I’m a college football junkie and if Wyoming is playing, I will turn that game on and watch it for no particular reason other than I love the uniforms.”
Why Bison?
The team name combines Laramie’s longtime moniker, Gem City of the Plains, with Wyoming’s state animal as the American Bison. The colors also mirror the University of Wyoming athletics’ brown and gold.
“We started in a completely different direction and initially we were going with something like Freshwater Cowboys,” Nielson said. “We thought it would be really unique with a cowboy riding on a fish. Then we got to thinking, that’s not it.
“Then we came across ‘Gem City.’ The team Austin and I met on was called the Klamath Falls Gems, which was kind of an omen. I also always loved the Wyoming flag and the idea behind how bison would run right into a storm and how they create a barrier to protect each other and work together.
“With some of our primary branding, if you look at our Bison logo there’s a cool shout-out to Laramie with an L, W and Y in it. We also have an awesome design team, and the person who did this did the rebrand of the Miami Marlins and also does the PGA Tour. We wanted to honor the city of Laramie the best we can.”