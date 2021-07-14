The final home game for the Laramie Rangers — before hosting the American Legion AA state tournament at the end of the month — is scheduled for 7 tonight at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers will take on the Bozeman Bucks, Montana’s back-to-back AA state champions, for a nine-inning game.
Aidan Morris, Ryan Chamberlain and Garrett Dodd will be honored for Senior Night shortly before first pitch.
The Rangers improved to 35-16 overall after going 3-1 at last weekend’s Dickinson (North Dakota) Tournament, advancing to the championship game.
Laramie and Wyoming AA East Conference foe Sheridan (36-18) met for a low-scoring tourney title contest Sunday with the Troopers outlasting the Rangers 2-1.
Both teams scored a run in the first before the next four scoreless innings. Sheridan tallied what proved to be the winning run in the top of the sixth with a RBI double from Rich Hall to score Caden Steel.
Billy Jenkin got the start against Sheridan, going 3 2/3 innings and giving up five hits, one unearned run with three strikeouts and no walks. Mason Branch pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief with two hits, the unearned winning run and two walks.
In addition to Friday’s 12-2 win in the tourney opener against Laurel (Montana), the Rangers cruised for two pool play wins Saturday against Sturgis (South Dakota) 20-5 in five innings and 7-0 against host Dickinson.
Laramie knocked around 18 hits for 17 RBIs against Sturgis. Eleven Laramie batters recorded at least a hit, led by Morris’ 3 for 3 effort as leadoff for two RBIs and four runs. Diego Medina was 3 for 5 with a RBI and two runs; Chamberlain was 1 for 2 with a RBI and two runs; and Dodd went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs.
Dodd also pitched the five innings for the win. He allowed six hits, five runs (two earned) with two strikeouts and a walk.
The Rangers opened the shutout against Dickinson with a run in the first and two in the second for an early 3-0 lead. Two insurance runs were added in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Brandon Chavez got the win after five innings of work, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Branch pitched the next 1 2/3 innings allowing three hits with a strikeout and Tayton Moore got the last out by virtue of a strikeout.
Laramie tallied six hits and also took advantage of nine walks. Chavez was 2 for 2 with a RBI and a run and Medina was 2 for 3 with two runs.