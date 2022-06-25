SR. BABE RUTH: Coyotes fall to Lander at state tournament Jun 25, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth squad fell to the Lander Lobos 11-1 on Thursday in Lander at the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament.Guy Andren was 1 for 2 and scored Cheyenne’s lone run with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Tristin Vogt was 2 for 3 and Cole Demrow was 1 for 3 with a double. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Familiar name looks to leave mark on UW basketball program Early look at Wyoming’s showdown with BYU Aubrey Frentheway turned disappointment into success Central's Caden Smith rebounded from injury, earned player of the year Top Mountain West basketball newcomers