CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth squad fell to the Lander Lobos 11-1 on Thursday in Lander at the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament.

Guy Andren was 1 for 2 and scored Cheyenne’s lone run with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Tristin Vogt was 2 for 3 and Cole Demrow was 1 for 3 with a double.

