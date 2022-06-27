CHEYENNE – Runs in the fifth and sixth helped the Lander Lobos varsity down the Cheyenne Coyotes 5-3 in the championship of the Wyoming Senior Babe Ruth state tournament Sunday in Lander.
Lander took a 2-0 lead with two outs in the first inning. The Coyotes cut the gap in half in the top of the second. Dorian Pacheco led off the frame with a single and moved to second on Nithaniel Hernandez’s walk. Pacheco scored on Talin Smith’s single.
Tristin Vogt knotted the score 2-2 with a two-out single to center in the third. Lander regained the lead on a passed ball in the third, and maintained that 3-2 advantage until the fifth.
Cheyenne loaded the bases with three consecutive walks and Isaiah Martinez drove home Isaiah Polk to tie the score 3-3.
Lander retook the lead for good on an error in the fifth. Connor Higginbottom tripled home Paxton Rees for a 5-3 lead.
Martinez and Smith both had two hits for Cheyenne (7-6).
The Coyotes advanced to the final by holding off Rock Springs for a 9-8 victory. The Spartans scored five runs across the eighth and ninth innings.
Pacheco, Hernandez, Guy Andren, Jesus Manzanares and Cole Demrow all had two hits for Cheyenne. Andren and Demrow both hit home runs and drove home two runs. Demrow’s homer was a two-run shot in the fourth, while Andren led off the fifth with a homer to right. Manzanares and Hernandez both had RBI, while Vogt drove home two runs.