LARAMIE — It doesn’t look like it with a blanket of snow outside, and it certainly doesn’t feel like during an Arctic blast bringing sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills to the high plains of Southeastern Wyoming.
The not-so-unexpected mid-February blast of winter didn’t come close to deterring conversations focused on warmer days, the crack of a wooden bat hitting a baseball and the return of a summer collegiate team to Cowboy Field.
After a break of several years, the revival of a higher level of the game has taken a major stride toward first base with an informal meet-and-greet and news conference last week that introduced the Gem City Bison.
The local community was invited to Bond’s Brewing Co. in downtown Laramie to mingle with the team’s three co-owners and personnel recently brought on board. They were co-owner Aaron Nielson from Charleston, South Carolina; co-owner Austin Byler of Peoria, Arizona; co-owner Lee Griebe of Torrington; general manager Jason Ground from Vera Beach, Florida; baseball operations manager Matthew Blaylock of Laramie; and equipment manager Quincy Cook, also from Laramie.
“We stayed in the Hilton (Garden Inn) and Lee had the room set up where we had a view of (War Memorial Stadium) when we opened our blinds,” Nielson said. “I live in the Clemson area, and as we were driving into Laramie, I was telling them, ‘I think I am quickly becoming a Wyoming fan.’
"There’s something amazing about the colors and the vibe. Then when we walked into the stadium and we were like kids in candy store. It was perfect — not too big, and it’s beautiful.
“We wanted to be in a city that has a really good heartbeat. There are always places that have different socioeconomic situations, and it is crystal clear there’s a really good heartbeat here.”
Past success
It was not long ago when Laramie was the home of higher-level baseball — the popular Colts, which had a successful run of 14 seasons in 15 years.
The Colts were organized in 2005 with the leadership of co-owners Matt and Heidi Peterson and saw success in the fledgling Mountain Collegiate Baseball League with the other original teams in Cheyenne (Grizzlies) and in Colorado, the Greeley (Grays) and Fort Collins (Foxes). The MCBL also added teams from Casper (Cutthroats) and Sterling (Xpress), Colorado.
After the 2009 season, the Colts’ franchise ownership was transferred to Dr. Kent Kleppinger and his wife, Nicko, as co-owners. Kent Kleppinger has practiced pediatrics in Laramie since 1985 and also provided primary care for all the athletes at the University of Wyoming.
The Kleppingers, who began as a host family for Colts players, guided the team through highs and lows, and were integral in moving the Colts from the fast-becoming-defunct MCBL to the more established Rocky Mountain Baseball League with competitive teams along the Front Range.
The Colts took a one-year break in 2013 to transition to the RMBL and continued play through summer 2018. But the Colts and the RMBL literally grew apart and it was not optimal for Laramie to continue to field a team. The reasons were a decline of competitive teams, the league looking to expand farther into southern in Colorado, which impacted travel, expenses and created an overall shift in the ideology of the league.
Colts players were always involved in the community whether volunteering their services when not on the field and were always a part of the Jubilee Days parade.
On the Expedition League’s radar
Around the same time, the Expedition League was a rapidly expanding summer collegiate baseball league in an untouched part of the nation, mostly in the Midwest and Dakotas, cities with ideal demographics and populations of 30,000 to 60,000.
Laramie's a perfect fit and caught the eye of Steve Wagner, the league’s founder, president and owner of some of the teams along with his wife, Connie Wagner.
Wagner took several trips to Laramie for initial meetings in 2019 and a follow-up meeting in 2021. The meetings included community members and officials from the city, University of Wyoming and American Legion Post 14.
“When I started looking around there were some great communities where summer collegiate baseball would work really well. It was uncharted territory,” Wagner said during an interview with WyoSports at the time. “The thing that really captured my attention was a lot of the communities that I have identified are really well-suited for minor league-like baseball, but not really large enough communities to support a minor league baseball team.
“It was my opportunity (in Laramie) to tell our story and what the Expedition League is all about.”
His vision of an expansion team in Laramie included enhancements of Cowboy Field such as improved concessions, a kid’s zone, a party deck area and possible future fixed-stadium and VIP seating.
The Expedition League, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was founded in 2015 and began playing in 2018 with eight original teams separated into two divisions — Lewis and Clark.
The league grew to 12 teams for the 2021 season.
They were in the Lewis Division: Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (Minot, North Dakota), Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, North Dakota), Mining City Tommyknockers (Butte, Montana), Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (Brandon, Manitoba, Canada), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho) and Casper Horseheads.
In the Clark Division teams were: Spearfish Sasquatch (South Dakota), Fremont Moo (Nebraska), Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, Nebraska), Sioux Falls Sunfish (South Dakota), Hastings Sodbusters (Nebraska) and Pierre Trappers (South Dakota).
Independence League
At the conclusion of last season, and spurred by troublesome issues surrounding the Mining City Tommyknockers and the Expedition League, seven teams broke from the league in late October and formed the nonprofit Independence League.
The teams originally in the new league are the Big Sticks, Spuds, Horseheads, Moo, Sodbusters, Sasquatch and Pioneers.
According to reporting from The Montana Standard (mtstandard.com) via Baseball Digest (baseballdigest.com), the Tommyknockers, playing at 3 Legends Stadium, “canceled its last six games on Aug. 1 with no explanation.” Shortly after, “Butte-Silver Bow (County) Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher recommended that the 3 Legends Stadium lease be severed for several issues, including a nonpayment of the lease and poor conditions in the shared concessions stand.”
A statewide all-sports website, 406MTSports.com, in Montana via the collaboration of The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record and The Montana Standard newspapers, had extensive reporting about the fallout between the Tommyknockers, owned by Steve Wagner with his son, Dane Wagner, who was general manager of the team at the time, and county officials.
The reporting in several stories included the Tommyknockers’ season trending downward from the start and leading to Dane Wagner’s termination as GM after a player-treatment scandal that, according to the players, “conditions included insufficient housing, an absence of medical personnel and an overall lack of communication between front-office management and players. Things never ran smoothly.”
Shortly after Gallagher’s statement about not wanting to renew the stadium lease and the “nail in the coffin” being the conditions of the “concession stand left in shambles,” Dane Wagner was arrested “for allegedly taking a space heater” from a mental-health clinic that shared a building also housing the baseball club’s office.
"The response from Steve Wagner when the problems were first brought to his attention was that the team was aware of the issues, had instituted corrective measures to address them, and that he certainly wanted to return to Butte in 2022," according to 406MTSports.com.
The ongoing saga last summer and into the fall in Butte propelled the owners of other teams to break away and form the Independence League. The remaining five teams in the Expedition League are primarily owned, co-owned and operated by the Wagners: Tommyknockers, Sabre Dogs, Whiskey Jacks, Trappers and Sunfish.
The Independence League, and the expediting of an expansion team in Laramie, was spearheaded by Chuck Heeman, majority co-owner with his wife, Mayra Heeman, of the Casper Horseheads and Western Nebraska Pioneers.
The league’s website, independenceleague.com, states that “these teams are dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to prove the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs. Each organization will be operated professionally and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day.”
The Independence League also recently added the North Platte Plainsmen (Nebraska) and will have the Nebraska Prospects (Omaha) as an unaffiliated traveling team to balance the schedule for the inaugural season. The season is expected to run May 24 to July 30, followed by a week of playoffs.
League vs. League
On Feb. 14, Steve Wagner emailed WyoSports a link to an Expedition League press statement (https://tinyurl.com/2p8bv6em) dated Feb. 11.
In part it says, “as reported by numerous media outlets in our beloved cities, various Expedition League affiliates have made the unfortunate and concerted decision to exit the Expedition League in an apparent attempt to form their own competing summer collegiate baseball league. As a result, Expedition League has been forced to resort to the courts to protect the integrity of its league, including its corporate partners, fans, players, coaches and the communities which we call home.”
A complaint and jury demand (https://tinyurl.com/yby6y8nu) from Expedition League Inc. was filed in the Pennington County, South Dakota, Circuit Court on Jan. 28.
The breach of contract lawsuit details nine allegations, some of which include money owed to the league; terms of affiliation agreements preventing the breakaway teams from legally playing under their old services marks (logos and names); playing in ballparks leased when they were part of the Expedition League; and from immediately joining or forming a competitive league.
According to a Feb. 15 story in the Hastings Tribune, the owners of the Independence League teams joined together to announce their intent “to defend themselves vigorously in court, but currently are constrained from discussing the details of the case filed against them ... (and) they intend to file an answer and counterclaim to the lawsuit in due course.”
Moving forward in Laramie
The group in Laramie, which is not named in the lawsuit, was not concerned Friday with the litigation between the two leagues and are focused on the Gem City Bison.
“I always had a great deal of respect for Chuck (Heeman), his vision and how hard he works,” Nielson said. “When he approached us and said the (new) league is set up as a nonprofit, that’s when I became very interested because you will never have a conflict of interest between a league owner just plopping teams in cities around the country with not much meat on the bone in those cities other than to benefit the league owner.
“For me, I don’t have any understanding what is going on legally, but I’m excited we have a group committed to a nonprofit model, which I think keeps a league flourishing. It’s not just the Gem City Bison that needs to do well, but the league as a whole needs to do well.”
Griebe added: “We are going to do what we have with the Independence League, make it the best and put the past in the past. We are the Gem City Bison and we have our pride and morals — honesty, integrity and we are about the community. That’s what you are going to see from us.”