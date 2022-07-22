CHEYENNE – The Capital City Athletics swimming and diving club won the Division I title at the Wyoming summer long course championships over the weekend in Gillette.
Capital City finished with 3,459.5 points in the division for the teams with the most competitors.
CCA’s Abby Lehmkuhler (13-14-year-old women), Izzy DeLay (15-16 women) and Matt Pietsch (17-and-over men) were the top performers in their age divisions.
Lehmkuhler won the 100-meter freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley and 200 breaststroke. She took second in the 400 individual medley and was third in the 100 backstroke. Lehmkuhler was part of the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
DeLay touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke, 400 IM and 200 breaststroke. She was second in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, and third in the 100 free and 50 free. DeLay placed fourth in the 100 butterfly, and was on the winning 200 medley relay and the runner-up 200 free relay squad.
Pietsch had the top times in the 200 fly, 800 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 free and 100 backstroke. He was runner-up in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Caleb Brewer placed second in the 15-16 men’s individual race. He won the 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 50 free, 100 fly, 200 individual medley, 200 free and 100 backstroke. He also was on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
CCA also got wins from McKinley Womack (10-and-under, 400 free), Eva Lehmkuhler (15-16, 200 fly), Emily Meares (15-16, 100 fly) and Sydney Gough (13-14, 100 back). Womack was second in her age group overall, while Gough split second.
CCA swept the boys 200 free relay and 200 medley relay titles. It swept the girls 400 relay crowns, and won the girls 200 free relay in the 10-and-under and 13-14 girls divisions.
Cheyenne East sophomore Sydni Sawyer swam unattached and won the 200 and 400 freestyles in the girls 15-16 groups.