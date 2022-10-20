GIRLS
Under-9 PDP
The under-9 Hornets squared off with the under-10 Hornets. Raegan Martin scored off an assist from Ella Weliever, while Lucy Hughes-Kisicki added a penalty kick goal during the second half. Neither a final score nor stats for the under-10 Hornets were provided.
Under-10 PDP
The Hornets topped Arsenal Otters 4-0 the weekend of Oct. 8. Aryla McKenzie, Audrianna Sturtevant, Linde Ellis and Leila Little all scored goals. Olivia Rains and Adalyn Nemeth both dished out assists. Hannah Tripp posted the shutout in goal.
Cheyenne played to a 1-1 draw with Arsenal Eagles. Kaitlyn Elder had an unassisted goal during the first half, while Tripp stopped three shots.
The Wasps tied Arsenal Coyotes 2-2 the weekend of Oct. 8. June Barrett and Monroe Seaberg both scored for Cheyenne. Makenzie Robles and Raegan Hatcliff split time in goal.
The Yellow Jackets downed the Arsenal Otters 5-0 the weekend of Oct. 8. Bebe Shannon netted two goals, while Zoey Palmer, Kennedy Erickson and Haddy Morrison all scored one goal. Henley Anderson and Savannah Robinson split time in goal to earn the shutout.
The Yellow Jackets squared off with the Hornets on Oct. 15, with the Hornets picking up a 7-3 victory. McKenzie, Little and Nemeth all scored twice for the Hornets, while Ellis rounded out the scoring. Tripp was in goal for the Hornets. Information for the Yellow Jackets was unavailable.
Under-11 gold
Cheyenne defeated Boulder County United Premier 6-0 on Oct. 8. Roslyn Weaver, Jan Imel, Sierra Brenchley and Libby Horton posted goals. Addison Legerski finished with multiple assists.
Under-12 black
Cheyenne lost to Real Colorado Edge Mustangs 4-0 on Oct. 8 in Arvada, Colorado.
Under-12 gold
The Sting picked up a 6-0 road win at Laramie on Oct. 8. Layla Jones had two goals and an assist, while Allison Partridge netted two goals. Allie Woods scored on a penalty kick, and Natalie Carson added another tally. Kimberly Grover also posted an assist. Allison Cook and Sadie Ferguson each spent one half in goal.
Cheyenne lost to Real Colorado Edge Legends 3-1 on Oct. 15 in Arvada, Colorado. Grover scored off an assist from Carson. Cook and Ferguson each spent a half in goal.
On Oct. 16, the Sting lost to LFA 3-2 at Trail Winds Park in Thornton, Colorado. Courtney Scholl scored off an assist from Jones. Cook and Ferguson again spent one half in goal each.
Under-19
Cheyenne fell behind Steamboat, Colorado, early, but rallied for a 3-1 win Oct. 9. Ekena Little knotted the score on a free kick from 35 yards out. She then headed home a Jordan Griess corner kick to put the Sting up 2-1. Lawsen Quist punctuated the win with a second-half goal. Mckenna Barham was Cheyenne’s goalkeeper.
BOYS
Under-9 PDP
Cheyenne lost to Arsenal Hawks 5-4 on Oct. 8, making it the first team to score on the Hawks this season. Blake Davis scored twice, while Connor Grauberger and Breccan Connin both had one goal.
The Hornets topped the Yellowjackets 6-1. Davis had a hat trick, while Connin scored twice. Connor Wardle also had a goal. Information on the Yellow Jackets was not available.
Under-11 gold
Cheyenne topped Boulder United Premier Steel 8-0 on Oct. 8 in Boulder, Colorado. Ayden Valencia, Oliver Fournier and Oliver Hughes-Kisicki all scored two goals. Harrison Marcy and Christiano Rodriguez had one goal each.
The Sting defeated Boulder United Premier 5-1 on Oct. 15. Rodriguez scored twice and dished out an assist, while Marcy, Brice Lasley and Ayden Valencia all scored once. Beckett Box also had an assist.
Under-11 black
The Sting lost to RC Polaris 5-3 on Oct. 8 in Cheyenne. Zailen Miller, Jensen Edmunds and Parker Gronski all scored for Cheyenne.
Cheyenne topped Boulder United Athletic Steel 5-4. Emerson Schrinar had three goals, while Sayer Morrel and Edmunds both had one.
Under-13 gold
Cheyenne dropped a 6-3 decision against Pride SC on Saturday. Reilly Fodor scored one goal and assisted on another. Tevin Rysell and Bryce Whiting both scored goals, while Carter Perlinski had an assist. Cooper Grauberger and Dmitri Castro split time in goal.