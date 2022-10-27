The Hornets topped Arsenal Colorado Rams, 4-2. No other information was provided.
Under-12 black
Cheyenne lost to Arsenal Colorado Black 6-2 on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ashlynn Whiting scored one goal and assisted on another. Adalyn DeLay tallied the other goal, while Malin Lindstrom posted an assist. DeLay and Amelia Holmes each spent a half playing in goal.
Under-12 gold
The Sting tied Broomfield (Colorado) Blast Extreme 1-1 on Sunday at North Cheyenne Community Park. Kimberly Grover scored off an assist from Layla Jones. Allison Cook and Sadie Ferguson each spent a half playing keeper.
Under-19
Cheyenne picked up a 2-0 win over Arsenal Colorado Royal in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ekena Little scored on a free kick, and Nevaeh Green scored off a Lawsen Quist corner kick. Emma Cortez notched the shutout in goal.
The Sting are tied for first in their division with one more game remaining this season.
BOYS
Under-11 gold
Cheyenne topped Denver B-Elite Premier, 8-4. Christiano Rodriguez netted three goals and an assist, while Harrison Marcy had one. Oliver Hughes-Kisicki had one goal and one assist, while Oliver Fournier and Gavin Davis also added goals. Brice Lasley also had an assist.
Under-11 black
The Sting lost to Broomfield Force, 4-3. Emerson Schinar scored two goals, and Sawyer Morrell accounted for the other. Asher Kidd and Zailen Miller notched assists.
Under-13 gold
Cheyenne topped Colorado Rush Express, 1-0. Reilly Fodor scored off an assist from Cole Gray. Cooper Grauberger was in goal for the shutout.