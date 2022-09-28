The Cheyenne PDP Hornets beat the Arsenal Colorado Foxes 8-0 on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Adayln Nemeth, Leila Little, Linde Ellis, June Barrett and Kaitlyn Elder each scored a goal. Hannah Tripp and Kaitlyn Elder split time in goal.
Under-11 gold
Cheyenne beat the Denver Kickers, 9-0.
Libby Hotron, Sierra Brenchley, Roslyn Weaver, Nayessa Walsh, Mia Pearlman and Caralie Clement each scored a goal.
Under-12 black
The Sting fell 3-0 to NorCoRush Blue on Saturday at Island Grove Soccer Complex in Greeley, Colorado. Amelia Holmes and Adalyn DeLay were each in goal for half the game.
BOYS
Under-9 PDP
The Cheyenne PDP are playing up in age division and beat the Arsenal Falcons. Blake Davis scored seven goals, and Connor Grauberger scored one.
Under-11 gold
Cheyenne picked up a 3-2 loss to Skyline White. Oliver Hughes-Kisicki and Ayden Valencia recorded goals in the game. Harrison Marcy and Christiano Rodriquez picked up assists in the contest, as well.
The team also picked up a 12-0 win over Rapids Central. Rodriquez recorded a hat trick in the game, while Oliver Fournier and Caleb Woods picked up a pair of goals each. Hughes-Kisicki, Valencia, Brice Lasley, Gavin Davis and Bridger Engels all recorded goals, as well. Marcy, Lasley, Fournier, Woods, Angeles and Beckett Box all recorded assists in the contest.
Under-11 black
Cheyenne lost CO-LFA 8-3. Jensen Edmunds picked up two goals. Ethan Ruppert added another.
Under-13 gold
The Sting beat Colorado Rapids North Blue, 2-1. Reilly Foder scored an unassisted goal, while Ben Cortez scored off an assist by Tevin Rysell. Dmitri Castro and Cooper Grauberger split time in goal.