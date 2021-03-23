CHEYENNE – The 307 Flyers third-grade boys basketball team ended its season by winning the fourth-grade Silver bracket at the Casper Youth Basketball Tournament.
The Flyers beat the Little Snake River Valley Rattlers of Baggs, the Greybull Buffs and Gillette Wolves to earn a spot in the championship. They capped their run with a 22-9 win over the Wolves in the final.
It’s their fourth consecutive tournament victory, and they finished the season with a 23-3 overall record.
The team is made up of Bryce Cotton, Gavin Davis, Bello Garey, Sir Garey, Easton Gorman, Liam Hixson, Myles King, Justin Kirkbride, Eli Tafoya and Beckett Zowada. It is coached by Brooks and Demetri Cotton, and sponsored by Humphrey and Associates.