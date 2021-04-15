The following is a roundup of action from the Cheyenne Sting competitive youth soccer organization last weekend:
GIRLS
Under-9 PDP
The player development program Hornets picked up a 5-0 win over Norco Rush Fire in Greeley, Colorado. Zoe Covill, Allison Patridge, Natalie Carson, Kalyn Achenbach and Courtney Scholl scored goals for Cheyenne. Achenbach and Olivia Hicks split time in goal during the shutout.
Under-10 PDP
The Yellow Jackets split a pair of matches Saturday at the Fort Collins (Colorado) Soccer Complex.
Cheyenne beat the Arsenal Colorado Foxes 5-2. Layla Jones netted two goals, while Gena Herrera, Nakaia Howard and Elli Roberts all had one. Howard and Sloan Seitz both played one half in goal.
The Jackets also dropped a matchup with Arsenal Colorado Eagles 4-1. Natalie Carson tallied Cheyenne’s goal. Carson and Genevieve Garrett split time in goal.
Under-11
Cheyenne played to a 5-5 tie with Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer South. Abby Diefenderfer scored a hat trick, while Lilly Obermueller and Karlee Shumway notched one goal apiece.
Sting also faced Rapids North Burgundy and lost 1-0.
Under-15
Cheyenne overcame a two-goal deficit to forge a 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids Burgundy on Sunday. Rylee Monjaras and Avery Brinkman scored for Sting.
BOYS
Under-11
Cheyenne topped the visiting Pueblo (Colorado) Rangers 6-1. Sting had a 4-1 halftime lead.
Reilly Fodor scored two goals, while Damien Harwell, Wyatt Kruchten, Liam Alley and Colton Marcy all scored one goal.
Under-15
An aggressive Cheyenne offense posted 27 shots, including 18 on goal, but still fell to Rapids Central in the Elite Division matchup. Sting also tallied nine corner kicks. Cheyenne held the Rapids to nine shots, including five on frame.
Armando Hernandez scored with an assist from Hunter Sallee. Sallee added a goal of his own in the 56th minute with an assist from Owen Black.
Charlie Lewis and Leo Somerset split time in goal.