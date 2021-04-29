The following is a roundup of action from the Cheyenne Sting competitive youth soccer organization last weekend:
GIRLS
Under-10 PDP Hornets
Cheyenne dropped a match with Arsenal Colorado 2011 Rams 1-0 on Saturday at the Fort Collins Soccer Complex. Sadie Ferguson and Zoe Covill split time in goal.
On Sunday, Cheyenne lost to Arsenal Colorado 2011 Eagles 5-2 at North Cheyenne Community Park. Natalie Carson and Nakaia Howard both scored for the Hornets. Allison Patridge and Allie Woods each played a half in goal.
Under-10 PDP Yellow Jackets
Cheyenne fell to 2011 Norco Rush Spark on Saturday at the Greeley (Colorado) Soccer Complex. Allison Patridge scored two goals, while Allison Cook and Elli Roberts each spent a half in goal.
Cheyenne topped 2011 Norco Rush Fire 2-0 on Sunday at North Cheyenne Community Park. Olivia Hicks and Nakaia Howard both scored, while Rosie Weiss and Layla Jones split time in goal.
BOYS
Under-11
Cheyenne picked up a 3-2 road win over Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Colton Marcy, Reilly Fodor and Liam Alley all scored for Sting.
Under-13
Sting topped Colorado Rush Nero 08B 2-0. Teagan Wernick opened the scoring with an assist from Jace Davis. Wernick added another goal in the second half off an assist from Spencer Longbottom.
Cheyenne is 4-1 with three games remaining in its season.
Under-15
Cheyenne split matches over the weekend, beating Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and falling to Colorado Rapids South.
Glenwood Springs was Sting’s second match of the day, but it walked away with a 4-1 win. Aidan Flynn, Matthew Klaassen, Cade Brown and Keegan Potter also scored goals for Cheyenne. Flynn also had two assists, while Brown and Andy Lam tallied one assist each.
Cheyenne lost to Rapids South 2-0. Sting put 12 of its 15 shots on goal while holding Rapids South to nine shots overall and six on frame.