The following is a roundup of action from the Cheyenne Sting competitive youth soccer organization last weekend:
GIRLS
Under-10 PDP Hornets
Cheyenne fell to the Arsenal Colorado 2011 Eagles 8-1 on Saturday at the Fort Collins (Colorado) Soccer Complex. Elli Roberts scored for the Hornets, while Genevieve Garrett and Zoe Covill split time in goal.
U10 PDP Yellow Jackets
Cheyenne dropped its matchup with the visiting Arsenal Colorado 2011 Rams 3-2 on Saturday at North Cheyenne Community Park.
Allison Cook and Kalyn Achenbach both scored goals for the Jackets, while Sadie Ferguson and Samayah Severin each spent a half in goal.
BOYS
Under-15 Elite
Cheyenne won one match and played to a draw in another last week.
Cheyenne topped FC Boulder Premier Black 6-0. Aidan Flynn scored two goals and assisted on two others, while Matthew Klaassen netted two goals. Andy Lam scored one goal and dished out assists on two others. Charlie Lewis had one assist and one goal. Hunter Sallee and William Little both tallied assists.
Sting put 17 of its 30 shots on goal while holding Boulder to just one shot.
Cheyenne played to a 1-1 draw with St. Vrain Green. Sting played with just 10 men, and fell behind 1-0 on an 11th minute goal. Sallee scored in the 16th on a 30-yard free kick after Lewis was fouled.
Sting also had two goals called back due to offsides. Leo Somerset played keeper, and stopped a penalty kick.