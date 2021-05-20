GIRLS
Under-10 PDP Hornets
Cheyenne tied 6-6 with the 2011 Girls Norco Rush Fire on Sunday at North Cheyenne Community Park. Nakaia Howard finished with a hat trick, and Ashlynn Whiting, Natalie Carson and Kalyn Achenbach each netted a goal. Rosie Weiss and Achenbach each spent a half in goal.
The Hornets competed in a friendly match against the Cheyenne PDP U-10 girls Yellow Jackets on Saturday to close out the season, with the Hornets grabbing a 3-2 win. Achenbach netted two goals for the Hornets, and Sophia Krotz added the other, while Whiting and Carson scored the Yellow Jackets’ two goals.
Under-11
Mackenzie Fodor, Aleiya Murphy and Abby Diefenderfer each scored a goal as the Sting beat Littleton Soccer Club 3-2 over the weekend.
BOYS
Under-11
Cheyenne finished with a 3-3 draw over Broomfield Blast 2010 on Saturday. Reilly Fodor netted all three goals for the Sting. Cheyenne bested Skyline 2010 on Sunday by a count of 4-2 in their final game of the season. Fodor, Colton Marcy, Bryce Whiting and Jemiah Jackson all scored in the win.
Under-15 elite
Sting picked up a 4-3 victory over Glenwood Springs on Saturday. Sammy Shumway scored three goals. Cade Brown found the back of the net in the 80th minute for the game winner off an assist from Hunter Sallee.
On Sunday, Sting beat Pirate Youth Sports 10-0. Nine different players scored, and Shumway dished out five assists. Leo Somerset spent the contest in goal, not allowing anything by him.