The following is a roundup of action from the Cheyenne Sting competitive youth soccer organization last weekend:
GIRLS
Under-10 PDP Hornets
Cheyenne lost to the 2011 Girls Norco Rush Spark 0-10 on Saturday at North Park in Cheyenne. Reese Chapin and Gena Herrera were each in goal for half the game.
Under-10 PDP Yellow Jackets
Cheyenne fell 2-1 to Arsenal Colorado 2011 Foxes on Saturday at North Park in Cheyenne. Rosie Weiss and Anneli Willmswere were each in goal for half the game. Natalie Carson scored Sting’s lone goal.
BOYS
Under-11
Sting traveled to Pueblo to play Rush Academy West U-11 on Saturday, losing 3-2. Reilly Fodor and Cole Gray both scored. On Sunday, Cheyenne beat Northern Colorado Rush boys 2-1 in Cheyenne. Fodor and Colton Marcy both scored goals in the winning effort.
Under-15
Cheyenne topped the Indios Denver Red 3-2 over the weekend. Aidan Flynn finished with an assist and two goals – including the game-tying and game-winning goals late in the contest. Keegan Potter and Matthew Klaasen each tallied an assist.
Cheyenne finished with seven shots and four on goal, while Indios had five shots and three shots on goal.