Cheyenne Sting roundup for Nov. 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022

GIRLSUnder-12 goldCheyenne closed the fall season with a 3-2 loss to top-ranked Arsenal Colorado Royal on Saturday at North Cheyenne Community Park.Kimberly Grover and Allison Patridge scored for the Sting, while Allison Cook spent the entire match playing goalkeeper.BOYSUnder-11 goldCheyenne picked up a pair of victories last weekend, beating Arsenal (1-0) and Boulder United Royal (4-0). Brice Lasley scored against Arsenal off a corner kick by Christiano Rodriguez.Against Boulder, Beckham Lucero, Sawyer Morrell, Jensen Edmunds and Zailen Miller all scored. Emerson Schrinar, Asher Kidd and Clay Ruppert all notched assists.