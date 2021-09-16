Cheyenne Soccer Club Sting logo black

The following is a roundup of action from the Cheyenne Sting competitive youth soccer organization last weekend:

GIRLS Under-11 Gold

Cheyenne lost to Pride SC Red 3-2 on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Allison Cook and Sadie Ferguson each spent a half in goal. Courtney Scholl and Nakaia Howard scored goals for Sting.

On Sunday, Cheyenne beat Colorado United Red II 5-3 in Littleton, Colorado. Howard and Natalie Carson both scored two goals, while Allison Patridge had one. Cook and Ferguson split time in goal.

Under-11 Black

Cheyenne lost to St. Vrain FC Green 6-1 on Saturday in Longmont, Colorado. The game was called early because of weather. Allison Patridge scored for Sting.

BOYS Under-12

Sting remained unbeaten on the season by defeating Loveland United Soccer Club 4-3 on Saturday in Loveland, Colorado.

Reilly Fodor scored three goals, while Carter Perlinski of Pine Bluffs added another.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus