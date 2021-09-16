Cheyenne Sting Roundup for Sept. 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following is a roundup of action from the Cheyenne Sting competitive youth soccer organization last weekend:GIRLS Under-11 GoldCheyenne lost to Pride SC Red 3-2 on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Allison Cook and Sadie Ferguson each spent a half in goal. Courtney Scholl and Nakaia Howard scored goals for Sting.On Sunday, Cheyenne beat Colorado United Red II 5-3 in Littleton, Colorado. Howard and Natalie Carson both scored two goals, while Allison Patridge had one. Cook and Ferguson split time in goal.Under-11 BlackCheyenne lost to St. Vrain FC Green 6-1 on Saturday in Longmont, Colorado. The game was called early because of weather. Allison Patridge scored for Sting.BOYS Under-12Sting remained unbeaten on the season by defeating Loveland United Soccer Club 4-3 on Saturday in Loveland, Colorado.Reilly Fodor scored three goals, while Carter Perlinski of Pine Bluffs added another. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sting Sport Nakaia Howard Cheyenne Goal Colorado Allison Cook Sadie Ferguson Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Wyoming holds off NIU despite fourth-quarter collapse Kirkbride emerges for Broncs POKES IN THE PROS: Six UW alums start NFL season openers Late offense, run game helps East prevail over Campbell County Wyoming at Northern Illinois: Tale of the Tape Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists