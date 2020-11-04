Basketball
Youth league: The city of Cheyenne has extended the late registration period for its youth basketball league.
The cost is $80 per person, and $75 for each additional child from the same family. The kindergarten through second-grade league is co-ed, while the third- through sixth-grade leagues are divided by gender.
Each team is guaranteed six games, and each player gets a T-shirt, picture and award.
Registration for third- through sixth-graders ends Nov. 12. Practices for that age group start Dec. 7, and games start Jan. 15.
Registration for kindergarten through second grades ends Jan. 22. Practices for kindergarten through second grade start March 1, and games start April 10.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Tennis
Senior series: The Cheyenne Tennis Association will hold free tennis clinics for anyone 50 or older from at 2:45-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Additional clinics will be held Nov. 14, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
The clinics are open to everyone, regardless of playing experience. Rackets will be available to borrow for anyone who doesn’t have one.
They will be held in the Frontier Park Family Tennis Center, which is in the exhibition hall at Frontier Park, 1302 W. Eighth Ave.
Players should wear a face covering and comfortable clothing.
For more information, contact cheyennecta@gmail.com.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.