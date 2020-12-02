Basketball
Youth league: The city of Cheyenne is currently holding registration for its kindergarten through second grade co-ed basketball league.
The cost is $55 per person and $50 for each additional child from the same family.
Each team is guaranteed six games, and each player gets a T-shirt, picture and award.
Registration ends Jan. 21. Practices for kindergarten through second grade start March 1, and games start April 10.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Dodgeball
Glow in the dark tourney: The second Laramie County Grief Support Group glow in the dark dodgeball tournament will be held starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway.
There will be men’s and co-ed divisions. Prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place finishers, as well as the best-dressed team.
The cost is $150 per team.
For more information, or to register, visit www.laramiecounty events.com/dodgeball.
Tennis
Senior series: Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Cheyenne Tennis Association’s remaining free tennis clinics for people 50 and older have been postponed until at least January.
When the clinics return, they are open to everyone, regardless of playing experience. Rackets will be available to borrow for anyone who doesn’t have one.
They will be held in the Frontier Park Family Tennis Center, which is in the exhibition hall at Frontier Park, 1302 W. Eighth Ave.
Players should wear a face covering and comfortable clothing.
For more information, contact cheyennecta@gmail.com.
Pickleball
Winter 101: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering players for its winter Pickleball 101 course.
Registration starts Dec. 14 and ends Jan. 28.
The class is meant for beginners who are trying to familiarize themselves with the paddle sport that combines tennis, ping pong and badminton.
The cost is $50 per player.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Volleyball
CVL tournament: The Cheyenne Volleyball League is currently registering teams for a tournament that will help collect toys for underprivileged children.
Registration is $25 per player, plus the donation of a toy. Registration ends Saturday.
The six-on-six tournament will be held Dec. 12 at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road. There will be power, semi-power and recreational divisions. The tournament will include pool play matches, followed by bracket play.
Registration forms can be found under the “More” and “Contact” drop-down menus and tabs at www.gocvl.com. Completed forms can be emailed to cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Michael Reyes at 307-640-6420.
Winter league: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering teams for its adult winter volleyball season.
The cost is $420 per team with no player fees. Registration ends Dec. 17.
The women’s, men’s and co-recreational leagues are guaranteed 10 games played on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The season will start Jan. 20.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.