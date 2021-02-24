Baseball
Junior League: Early registration for the Cheyenne Junior League baseball season ends Sunday, Feb. 28.
The registration fee for rookie league (5 to 7 years old) is $70, while the cost is $100 for double-A (7-8 years old), triple-A (9-10) and majors (11-12). A player’s age is determined by how old they are on April 30.
There is a $20-per-player discount for registrations from the same household.
Late registration runs from March 1-31. There is a $25-per-household fee for late registration.
Practice starts in mid-April. Games start May 22.
CJL is looking for volunteers, coaches and umpires. Registration can be completed at cheyenne juniorleaguebaseball.sports signup.com.
Youth League: The Cheyenne Youth Baseball League is currently holding registration for its upcoming season.
CYBL is for children 13 to 18 years old. Eligibility is determined by a player’s age on Jan. 1. Teams are divided into major and minor leagues.
The registration cost is $150. Registration ends Saturday, March 20.
Evaluation for new players will be held March 20 at the Dutcher Complex, 4212 Converse Ave.
For more information, or to register, visit cheyenneybl.sport ngin.com.
Lacrosse
Youth teams: The Cheyenne Youth Lacrosse Club is currently registering girls and boys in kindergarten through 12th grades for its 2021 spring season.
The cost is $50 per player. The season runs March through May.
For more information, email cheyenneyouthlacrosse@gmail.com or visit www.cheyennelax.com.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Summer 101: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s summer Pickleball 101 course starts March 15.
The class is intended for beginners who are trying to familiarize themselves with the tennis-like paddle sport.
The class is capped at 10 participants and will be held on the courts at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Soccer
CSC rec leagues: The Cheyenne Soccer Club is currently registering players for its 2021 spring recreational seasons.
The leagues are for children 3-13 years old. The season runs April 10 to May 27.
The registration fee for the under-4 division is $73 per child for the spring season. Under-6 to under-8 is $103 per child for the spring season. Under-10 to under-14 costs $112 per child for the spring season.
Registration ends Sunday, Feb. 28. After that date, players will be placed on a waiting list, and $40 will be added to each registration fee.
The registration cost includes player jerseys, shorts and socks for the under-6 to under-14 divisions. Scholarships are available for families experiencing financial hardship.
For more information, or to register, go online to www.cheyennesoccer.com, email cheysoccer lub@ gmail.com or call 307-635-4625.
Referees wanted: The Cheyenne Soccer Club will hold a referee certification class from 1-6 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at North Cheyenne Community Park, 3600 Mynear St.
Attendees must be at least 13 years old.
For more information, visit www.cheyennesoccer.com or contact David Griffin at 307-630-8498 or email grippedbyhim@live.com.
Softball
Adult leagues: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering teams for its women’s and men’s recreational softball leagues.
Registration costs $450 per team, plus a $20-per-player fee. Registration ends April 8.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Early bird tournament: The city of Cheyenne is registering teams for its annual early bird softball tournament.
The cost is $250 for USSSA sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. Registration ends April 15.
Registration fees support the city’s youth sports financial assistance program.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth recreational fast-pitch softball league has started.
The cost is $60 per player. The league is for girls between 7 and 18 years old. Catchers gear, bats, balls and helmets will be provided by the city.
Practices start May 3. Games start June 7.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Umpire training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s girls softball umpire training ends May 28.
The training will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering 40-minute chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.