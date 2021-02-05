Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Winter 101: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering players for its winter Pickleball 101 course.
Registration ends Thursday, Feb. 11.
The class is meant for beginners who are trying to familiarize themselves with the paddle sport that combines tennis, ping pong and badminton.
The cost is $50 per player.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Softball
Adult leagues: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering teams for its women’s and men’s recreational softball leagues.
Registration costs $450 per team, plus a $20 per player fee. Registration ends April 8.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering 40-minute chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.