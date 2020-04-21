Baseball
CJL umpires: The Cheyenne Junior League is looking for umpires 15 years old and up for the 2020 season.
Training has been postponed until at least May because of public health orders stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Training will cover USSSA youth baseball rules, CJL bylaws, mechanics, positioning and overall umpire responsibilities.
Applications can be completed at training.
Pay is $25-$45 per game based on experience.
For more information, contact Chuck Finney at 307-630-8272 or email cfinney@bresnan.net.
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs are holding tryouts for 10- to 16-year-old players for the 2020 competitive season.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30. There is no fee for the tryout.
For more information, contact Rick Thompson at 307-214-0900.
CYBL registration: Registration for the 2020 Cheyenne Youth Baseball League is underway. CYBL is a recreational league for 13- to 18-year-olds.
The cost is $150 per player. Registration ends May 1. New player evaluations will be 9 a.m. May 2.
Practices start May 4. Games start at the end of May.
For more information or to register, visit cheyenneybl.sport ngin.com.Disc golf – This has been postponedClinic: The Cheyenne Recreation Division will hold a disc golf clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 23, at David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The cost is $15 per player.
Registration can be done at www.cheyennerec.org.
Kickball
Co-ed league: The City of Cheyenne is offering a co-ed kickball league for people 16 years old and up. It is tentatively slated to start June 15.
Games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at David R. Romero Park. Each team is guaranteed eight games.
The cost is $150 per team with no player fees.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 years old and up is tentatively set to start June 9.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport and be held Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at 12 people.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Summer league: The City of Cheyenne is offering a summer pickleball league for people 16 years old and up. It is tentatively slated to start July 21.
League play will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The league consists of pool play the first six weeks and then a single-elimination tournament the final two weeks.
Teams will be placed into beginner and advanced divisions.
The cost is $10 per player.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.Rugby
Women’s team: The Cheyenne Lady Outlaws women’s rugby team is looking for players for the upcoming season.
The team welcomes all women 18 to 99 years old, regardless of their fitness level or rugby experience.
Anyone interested in playing can drop by practice at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Forum 619, 619 S. Greeley Highway.
For more information about the rugby team, contact Lisa Ansell at 307-414-0043.
Softball
Early-bird tournament: Registration for the 23rd early bird softball tournament ends April 28.
The cost is $250 per team for USSSA sanctioned teams, and $300 for non-USSSA sanctioned teams.
There will be divisions for men’s D, E and E+, and women’s D and E. Each team is guaranteed three games.
The tournament is tentatively scheduled for May 2.
Teams can mail registration to the Cheyenne Recreation Division at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.