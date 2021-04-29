Basketball
South camp: Cheyenne South will host a youth basketball camp June 15-16.
The camp runs 1-4 p.m. both days, and is for girls and boys who will be in second through eighth grades during the 2021-22 school year.
The cost is $45 for preregistered campers, $30 for each sibling registered from the same family. Late registration is $50 per camper, and can be completed from 12-12:45 p.m. June 16.
Each preregistered camper will get a basketball, T-shirt and sports drink.
Campers will be coached by South High coaches and players. Former Evanston and Utah State standout Jaycee Carroll – who now plays professionally in Spain – will be the featured guest speaker.
For more information, or to register, contact Jeff Bailey at jeffrey.bailey@laramie1.org.
Football
Adult flag league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec flag football league ends June 3.
The 7-on-7 league is for people 16 and older. League play starts July 13, and teams are guaranteed six games.
The cost is $200 per team. There is an additional $50 fee for teams registered after June 3.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Kickball
Adult league: Registration for the adult co-rec kickball league ends June 10. The cost is $150 per team.
The league is open to women and men 16 and older, and teams can include a maximum of 20 players on a roster. There is a six-game guarantee, with a single-elimination tournament.
Games will be played Monday through Wednesday evenings at the David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park fields.
Register at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyenne city.org.
Lacrosse
Fundamentals classes: Registration for youth lacrosse fundamentals classes ends today.
The class is an introduction to the sport, and won’t include games, but instead drills to learn the basics from experienced instructors.
The cost is $30, and is open to boys and girls in grades 2-6. Classes will take place at Sun Valley Park. Register online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. The Community House is currently closed to the public, but punch cards can be picked up by appointment.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Summer 101: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s summer Pickleball 101 course ends today.
The class is intended for beginners who are trying to familiarize themselves with the tennis-like paddle sport.
The class is capped at 10 participants and will be held on the courts at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The cost is $50.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Softball
Umpire training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s girls softball umpire training ends May 28.
The training will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Volleyball
East camp: Cheyenne East will hold a youth volleyball camp June 6-7.
The camp runs from 9 a.m.-noon both days, and is for children who will be in second through eighth grades during the 2021-22 school year.
The cost is $35 for preregistered campers and $20 for each additional camper from the same family. Same-day registration is available for $45. Checks can be made payable to Cheyenne East Volleyball.
Preregistered campers will get a T-shirt for their participation.
For more information, contact Nicole Quigley at 307-421-3330.
South camp: Cheyenne South will hold a youth volleyball camp for children 5-14 years old this summer.
The camp for 5- and 6-year-olds runs from 1-2:30 p.m. June 7-8. The 7- and 8-year-old camp runs from 2:30-4 p.m. June 7-8.
The camp for 9- and 10-year-olds runs from 1-2:30 p.m. June 9-10. The 11- to 14-year-old camp runs from 2:30-4 p.m. June 9-10.
Campers will get a camp T-shirt.
The cost is $40 per camper through May 10, and $50 after May 10.
For more information, contact Cherisa Applehunt at coachapple hunt@gmail.com.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.