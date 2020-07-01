Football
Youth tackle league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league ends Thursday, July 2.
The cost is $140 per child. There is a late fee of $20 for registrations received after Thursday.
Players should be in the third through sixth grades. Teams will play eight games, and get a team and individual picture and award.
For information, or to register, visit www.Cheyenne Rec.org or the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Youth tackle officials: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football official training starts July 29. Registration ends Aug. 13.
Training is 6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org, or call 307-637-6425.
Kickball
Co-ed league: The city of Cheyenne is offering a co-ed kickball league for people 16 and older. It is tentatively slated to start Aug. 3.
Games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park. Each team is guaranteed eight games.
The cost is $150 per team, with no player fees. Registration ends July 16.
Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 and older is tentatively set to start Aug. 18.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport and be held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at 12 people. Registration ends Aug. 6.
Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Softball
Co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s co-recreational softball league ends July 23.
The cost is $350 per team, plus a $20 per player fee.
Each team is guaranteed 10 games.
Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Teams can mail registration to the Cheyenne Recreation Division at the same address.
Soveroski tournament: Registration for the Lenny Soveroski Memorial slow pitch softball tournament ends July 8.
The cost is $225 for USSSA-sanctioned teams and $275 for non-sanctioned teams.
The tournament is for both women’s and men’s teams.
It will be held July 11 and 12 at Brimmer Softball Complex.
Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.