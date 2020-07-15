Basketball
Adult league: The city of Cheyenne is currently holding registration for its adult basketball leagues.
The cost is $400 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration ends Aug. 20. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus the end-of-season tournament.
Play starts Sept. 28.
Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyenne city.org or 307-637-6425. JAJ
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball league officials training ends Aug. 27.
The free training is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org, or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Football
Youth tackle league: The late registration period for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league ends today. Wednesday, July 15.
The cost is $160 per child during the late registration period. Players should be in the third through sixth grades. Teams will play eight games, and get a team and individual picture and award. Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425. JAJ
Youth tackle officials: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football official training starts July 29. Registration ends Aug. 13.
Training is 6-8 p.m., Aug. 17.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org, or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras @cheyennecity.org.
Kickball
Co-ed league: The city of Cheyenne is offering a co-ed kickball league for people 16 and older. It is tentatively slated to start Aug. 3.
Games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park. Each team is guaranteed eight games.
The cost is $150 per team, with no player fees. Registration ends Thursday. A $50 fee will be assessed to any team registering after Thursday. Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyenne city.org or 307-773-1039. JAJ
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 and older is tentatively set to start Aug. 18.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport and be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at 12 people. Registration ends Aug. 6. Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039. JAJ
Softball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-recreational softball league ends July 23.
The cost is $350 per team, plus a $20 per player fee.
Each team is guaranteed 10 games.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Teams can mail registration to the Cheyenne Recreation Division at the same address.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at tfeezer@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408. JAJ
Soccer
Youth recreational league: Registration has started for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational seasons.
The league is for children between the ages of 2 and 18. A player’s age and division are determined by how old they are on July 31.
The cost for the under-4 division is $94 for both the fall and spring seasons, or $73 for just the fall or spring portion of the season. The under-6 and under-8 divisions are both $124 for both portions of the season, or $103 for one.
The under-10, -12 and -14 divisions costs $148 for the entire season, or $112 for only the fall or spring. The high school division is $112.
A $5 discount is available for multiple players from the same family.
Players in the under-6 to high school divisions will get a jersey, shorts and socks with their registration.
Registration can be completed at www.Cheyenne Soccer.com.
Volleyball
Adult fall leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s adult fall volleyball leagues is underway.
The cost is $300 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration ends Aug. 20. A $50 late fee will be assessed to any team that registers after that date. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. Play starts Sept. 21. Registration forms can be found at Cheyenne Rec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039. JAJ