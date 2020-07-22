Baseball
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization has scheduled tryouts for its 2021 teams.
Tryouts for the under-9 and under-10 teams starts at 5 p.m. Thursday July 23 at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex, 4211 Converse Ave.
Tryouts for the under-11 team starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. July 26 Tryouts for the under-12 team starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. July 26
Basketball
Adult league: The city of Cheyenne is currently holding registration for its adult basketball leagues.
The cost is $400 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration ends Aug. 20. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus the end-of-season tournament. Play starts Sept. 28.
Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425. JAJ
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball league officials training ends Aug. 27.
The free training is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2.
For more information, visit www.Cheyenne Rec.org, or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyenne city.org.
USI fundraiser: The BEAST Foundation will hold a basketball hot shot, skills competition as a fundraiser for the Unaccompanied Students Initiative on Aug. 15.
The cost is $20 per participant. Age groups are third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school and adult.
For more information, or to register, visit www.beastfoundation.org.
Cycling
Ride for Sight: The 28th Ride for Sight is scheduled for Aug. 2.
The registration fee for adults 18-64 years old is $55 until Aug. 1, and $60 the day of the event. Adults 65-100 years old cost $45 before Aug. 1, and $50 the day of the event.
The registration fee for children 12-17 years old is $20 until Aug. 1, and $25 the day of the event.
A family greenway ride is $10 until Aug. 1, and $15 the day of the race.
For more information, contact Jim Reynolds at 307-638-9464 or Jerry Egge at 307-634-9607, or visit www.RideforSightWY.org.
Football
Youth tackle officials: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football official training starts July 29. Registration ends Aug. 13. Training is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras @cheyennecity.org.
Kickball
Co-ed league: The city of Cheyenne is offering a co-ed kickball league for people 16 and older. It is tentatively slated to start Aug. 3.
Games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park. Each team is guaranteed eight games.
The cost is $150 per team, with no player fees. Registration ends Thursday. A $50 fee will be assessed to any team registering after Thursday. Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyenne city.org or 307-773-1039. JAJ
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 and older is tentatively set to start Aug. 18.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport and be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at 12 people. Registration ends Aug. 6. Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039. JAJ
Softball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-recreational softball league ends Thursday. July 23.The cost is $350 per team, plus a $20 per player fee.
Each team is guaranteed 10 games.
Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Teams can mail registration to the Cheyenne Recreation Division at the same address. For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at tfeezer@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408. JAJ
Soccer
Youth recreational league: Registration has started for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational seasons.
The league is for children between the ages of 2 and 18. A player’s age and division are determined by how old they are July 31.
The cost for the under-4 division is $94 for both the fall and spring seasons, or $73 for just the fall or spring portion of the season. The under-6 and under-8 divisions are both $124 for both portions of the season, or $103 for one.
The under-10, -12 and -14 divisions costs $148 for the entire season, or $112 for only the fall or spring. The high school division is $112.
A $5 discount is available for multiple players from the same family.
Players in the under-6 to high school divisions will get a jersey, shorts and socks with their registration.
Registration can be completed at www.Cheyenne Soccer.com.
Extreme tryouts: The Cheyenne Extreme competitive girls fastpitch softball organization will hold a no-cost tryout for its 2021 season Friday. July 24
Tryouts for the under-18 team start at 3:30 p.m. at Converse Softball Complex Field No. 3.
Tryouts for the under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 teams will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Brimmer Softball Complex.
Player fees for the 2021 season are $750, plus participation in an organizational raffle. Coaches for the 2021 campaign include Adam Galicia, Becky Oswald, Scott Whitney and Mikey Trujillo. Extreme is still looking for coaches for the under-10 and under-14 teams.
For more information, contact Adam Galicia at 307-631-1476 or adam. galicia@gmail.com.
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive girls fastpitch softball organization will hold no-cost tryouts for its 2021 teams July 29, and July 30 at the Converse Softball Complex.
Tryouts for the under-10 team will start at 4:30 p.m. July 29, while the under-12 tryout starts at 6 p.m. July 29.
Tryouts for the under-14 team starts at 4:30 p.m. July 30, and the under-16 tryout starts at 6 p.m. July 30.
All players must bring a glove, bat and batting helmet. They should arrive 30 minutes prior to their scheduled tryout to register and warm up.
For more information, contact Carrie Barker at carriebarker13@gmail.com.
Volleyball
Adult fall leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s adult fall volleyball leagues is underway.
The cost is $300 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration ends Aug. 20. A $50 late fee will be assessed to any team that registers after that date. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. Play starts Sept. 21. Registration forms can be found at Cheyenne Rec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039. JAJ
USI fundraiser: The BEAST Foundation will hold a volleyball skills contest as a fundraiser for the Unaccompanied Students Initiative on Aug. 16.
The cost is $20 per participant. Age groups are third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school and adult.
For more information, or to register visit www.beast foundation.org.
Youth co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league starts Monday. July 27
The league is for players in the fourth through sixth grades, and the cost is $55 per player. Teams will play an eight-game schedule, and players will get a game shirt, picture and award.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@ cheyennecity.org.