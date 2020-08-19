Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. SSW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.