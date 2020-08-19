Baseball This is the only new item for this week.
Post 6 tryout: The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball program will hold a makeup tryout for eighth-graders looking to play in 2021 tonight at Powers Field.
The tryout runs from 5-6:30 p.m.
Basketball
Adult league: The city of Cheyenne is currently holding registration for its adult basketball leagues.
The cost is $400 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration ends Aug. 20. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus the end-of-season tournament. Play starts Sept. 28.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball league officials training ends Aug. 27.
The free training is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org, or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 and older is tentatively set to start Oct. 13 at the youth activity and community center at David R. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport, and will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at eight people.
Registration ends Sept. 17. Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Softball
One-pitch tourney: The city of Cheyenne is registering teams for its End of Summer one-pitch softball tournament.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 29 and, if necessary, Aug. 30. It is open to men’s, women’s and co-rec teams.
The cost is $250 per team. Registration ends Aug. 26.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at tfeezer@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Volleyball
Adult fall leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s adult fall volleyball leagues is underway.
The cost is $300 per team, plus $20 per player.
Registration ends Aug. 20, and the first 15 teams to register will be entered in a drawing to get 50% of their team registration fee back.
A $50 late fee will be assessed to any team that registers after that date. Each team is guaranteed 10 games.
Play starts Sept. 21.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s volleyball official training ends Sept. 10.
Training is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Youth co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league ends Sept. 10.
The league is for players in the fourth through sixth grades, and the cost is $55 per player. Teams will play an eight-game schedule, and players will get a game shirt, picture and award.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.