Basketball
Adult league: The city of Cheyenne has extended registration for its adult basketball leagues.
The cost is $400 per team, plus $20 per player. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus the end-of-season tournament. Play starts Sept. 28.
Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras @cheyennecity.org.
Youth league: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering players for its youth basketball league.
The cost is $55 per person, and $50 for each additional child from the same family. The kindergarten through second-grade league is co-ed, while the third- through sixth-grade leagues are divided by gender.
Each team is guaranteed six games, and each player gets a T-shirt, picture and award.
Registration ends Oct. 22. Practices start Dec. 7, and games start Jan. 15.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 and older is set to start Oct. 13 at the youth activity and community center at David R. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport, and will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at eight people.
Registration ends Thursday, Sept. 17. Registration forms can be found at www.Cheyenne Rec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards @cheyennecity.org.
Drop-in: The city of Cheyenne is offering drop-in pickleball from 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The first eight participants will be allowed to play. Players can buy a punch card at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards @cheyennecity.org.
Volleyball
City youth co-rec league: Late registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league ends Thursday, Sept. 17.
The league is for players in the fourth through sixth grades, and the cost is $55 per player. Teams will play an eight-game schedule, and players will get a game shirt, picture and award.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.