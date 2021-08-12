Baseball
Post 6 tryouts: The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball program will hold free tryouts for its 2022 teams Sunday, Aug. 15, at Powers Field.
The tryout for players entering eighth grade starts at 11 a.m. Players entering ninth grade will have their tryout starting at 1 p.m. The tryout for players entering 10th, 11th and 12th grades will start at 4 p.m.
Players should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to their tryout to register and warm up.
For questions or to pre-register for tryouts, visit postsixbaseball.com.
WYCO fall ball tryouts: WYCO Baseball Academy will hold tryouts for its under-13, under-14, under-16 and under-18 fall ball teams at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Powers Field.
The tryouts are open to all incoming seventh- through 12th-graders.
For questions about tryouts, visit wycoacademy.com.
Basketball
Adult league: Late registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult recreational basketball league ends Aug. 26.
The league is for players 16 and older, and there are divisions for all skill levels. Players can register as part of a team or as a free agent.
Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus a single-elimination tournament. The season runs Sept. 13 to Dec. 16.
The cost is $570 per team during the late registration period. Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org or by visiting the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or decontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Adult officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball officials training ends Aug. 31.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Youth Activity & Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Visit www.cheyennerec.org to register.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or decontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade youth basketball league ends Sept. 16.
The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.
Practice starts Oct. 18, and the season starts Nov. 6.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training ends Oct. 28.
The free training will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pioneer Park Center, 1311 Talbot Court.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Soccer
Youth rec leagues: Late registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational leagues full (fall and spring) and fall-only seasons ends Friday, Aug. 13.
The under-4 co-ed division costs $94 for the full season or $73 for fall only.
The under-6 co-ed division and the under-8 girls and boys divisions are $144 for the full season or $123 for fall only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys divisions and under-14 co-ed divisions are $168 for the full season or $132 for fall only. The under-19 co-ed high school division is $132, and is only offered in the fall.
There is a $5 discount for multiple players from the same family. Players in the under-6 to under-19 divisions will get a jersey, shorts and socks. The under-4 Stingers players will get a T-shirt.
Players will be placed in the appropriate division based on their date of birth. A child’s age group is determined by their age on Aug. 1.
Players registered after Friday will be put on a wait list.
CSC also is looking for volunteer coaches for this season.
Referee course: The Cheyenne Soccer Club will hold a referee training from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at North Cheyenne Community Park, 3200 Mynear St.
There also is an online training that must be completed prior to Sunday.
The cost is $75 for the course and $31.21 for background checks on those 18 years old and above. Both fees are eligible to be refunded after people referee eight games.
For more information, contact David Griffin at 307-630-8498 or grippedbyhim@live.com.
Volleyball
City adult fall leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s fall volleyball leagues ends today (Aug. 12).
The cost is $420 per team. Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
City youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league ends Aug. 26.
The league is for children in the fourth through sixth grades, and the season starts Oct. 1. The cost is $60 per player. Teams will play eight games during the five-week season.
The registration fee includes team shirt, picture, award and volleyball.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
CVL adult league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s adult league ends Saturday, Aug. 14.
The cost is $360 per team. There will be recreational and semi-power divisions that will play two games per week starting Sept. 7. Teams are guaranteed 13 games and playoffs.
For more information, or to register, contact cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com or call CVL President Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.
CVL youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s youth league ends Sept. 21.
The league is for girls and boys in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Play starts Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 20.
The registration fee is $60 per player.
Registration and payment can be completed at www.gocvl.com.
For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.
Whirlwind tryouts: The Wyoming Whirlwind volleyball club will hold a tryout for girls and boys under-14 and under-15 competitive teams from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
Tryouts for the under-13 competitive team will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the BEAST Foundation.
There are 10 spots available on each team, and the season starts in November.
For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420 or cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.