All of this is stuff that has been previously edited with old stuff removed. – JAJ
Basketball
Adult league: Late registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult recreational basketball league ends today.
The league is for players 16 and older, and there are divisions for all skill levels. Players can register as part of a team or as a free agent.
Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus a single-elimination tournament. The season runs Sept. 13 to Dec. 16.
The cost is $570 per team during the late registration period. Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org or by visiting the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or decontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Adult officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball officials training ends Tuesday.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Youth Activity & Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Visit www.cheyennerec.org to register.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or decontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade youth basketball league ends Sept. 16.
The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.
Practice starts Oct. 18, and the season starts Nov. 6.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training ends Oct. 28.
The free training will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pioneer Park Center, 1311 Talbot Court.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Volleyball
City youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league ends today.
The league is for children in the fourth through sixth grades, and the season starts Oct. 1. The cost is $60 per player. Teams will play eight games during the five-week season.
The registration fee includes team shirt, picture, award and volleyball.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
CVL youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s youth league ends Sept. 21.
The league is for girls and boys in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Play starts Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 20.
The registration fee is $60 per player.
Registration and payment can be completed at www.gocvl.com.
For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.
Whirlwind tryouts: The Wyoming Whirlwind volleyball club will hold a tryout for the under-13 competitive team from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
There are 10 spots available on each team, and the season starts in November.
For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420 or cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com.