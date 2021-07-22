Baseball
Bombers tryouts: The Wyoming Bombers under-11 competitive baseball team will hold tryouts for its 2022 team at 5:30 p.m. today at the Triple-A South Field at the Cheyenne Junior League baseball complex, 4211 Converse Ave.
Players should arrive for registration at 5 p.m.
An additional tryout will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Triple-A South Field of the CJL complex. Players should arrive for registration at 8:30 a.m.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be April 30, 2022.
For more information, contact Josiah Trujillo at 970-290-1324 or email wybombers@gmail.com. The Bombers can be found on Facebook by searching “Wyoming Bombers Baseball.”
Basketball
Adult league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult recreational basketball league ends today.
The league is for players 16 and older, and there are divisions for all skill levels. Players can register as part of a team or as a free agent.
Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus a single-elimination tournament. The season runs Sept. 13 to Dec. 16.
The cost is $520 per team. There is a $50 late fee for teams registered between July 23 and Aug. 5.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball officials training ends Aug. 31.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Youth Activity & Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Visit www.cheyennerec.org to register.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or decontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade youth basketball league starts Aug. 9.
The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.
Practice starts Oct. 18, and the season starts Nov. 6.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Cycling
Ride for Sight: Registration for Ride for Sight 2021 is now open. The charity bicycle tour sponsored by the Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club will be held Aug. 8.
Registration can be completed at rideforsightwy.org. There also is a family ride available.
Proceeds benefit Lions Club projects.
For more information, contact Jim Reynolds at 307-638-9464 or Jerry Egge at 307-634-9607.
Football
Central camp: Cheyenne Central will hold its youth football camp Aug. 2-4 from 8-11 a.m. for third- through eighth-graders.
The cost is $60, and includes a T-shirt and an opportunity to work with Central coaches and varsity players.
For more information, contact Mike Apodaca at michael.apodaca@laramie1.org.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football officials training ends Aug. 5.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Youth Activity & Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or decontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Soccer
Youth rec leagues: Early bird registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational leagues is underway. The registration deadline for the full (fall and spring) and fall-only seasons is Aug. 4.
The under-4 co-ed division costs $94 for the full season or $73 for fall only.
The under-6 co-ed division and the under-8 girls and boys divisions are $124 for the full season or $103 for fall only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys divisions and under-14 co-ed divisions are $148 for the full season or $112 for fall only. The under-19 co-ed high school division is $112, and is only offered in the fall.
There is a $5 discount for multiple players from the same family. Players in the under-6 to under-19 divisions will get a jersey, shorts and socks. The under-4 Stingers players will get a T-shirt.
Players will be placed in the appropriate division based on their date of birth. A child’s age group is determined by their age on Aug. 1.
Players registered after Aug. 4 may be put on a wait list. Registration fees also increase after that day.
Softball
Coaches wanted: The Cheyenne Extreme competitive girls fastpitch softball organization is looking for coaches for the under-10, under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18 levels for the 2022 season.
Interested coaches should send résumés to Randy Boltz at randy.boltz@cns-inc.com.
Extreme tryouts: The Cheyenne Extreme competitive girls fastpitch softball organization has announced two tryout dates for its 2022 teams.
Tryouts for the under-16 and under-18 teams will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3. Check in starts at 4 p.m., and tryouts run from 5-7 p.m.
Tryouts for the under-10, under-12 and under-14 age groups will be held Thursday, Aug. 5. Check in starts at 4 p.m., and tryouts run from 5-7 p.m.
The no-cost tryouts will be held at the Converse Softball Complex. Preregistration can be completed at https://bit.ly/ExtremeTryout.
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive girls fastpitch softball organization will hold tryouts for its 2022 teams Aug. 3 and 4 at Dunbar Field in Lions Park.
Registration for the under-10 and under-12 tryout will starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and the tryout starts at 5 p.m.
Registration for the under-14 tryout starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and the tryout starts at 6:30 p.m.
Registration for the under-16 and under-18 tryouts starts at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, and the tryout starts at 5 p.m.
Players should bring a glove. There is no cost to try out for any team.
For more information, contact Carrie Barker at carriebarker13@gmail.com.
Tennis
Adult Governor’s Cup: Registration for the Wyoming Governor’s Cup adult tennis tournament ends Aug. 3.
The tournament starts Aug. 6 at Holliday Park in Cheyenne..
The cost is $28 for players only entering a doubles event, or $30 for players only entering singles events. Players can enter a maximum of three events. The cost is $23 for each additional doubles event and $20 for each additional singles entry.
Players must be registered with the USTA to play.
Visit tennislink.usta.com and search for Tournament ID 21-75506 to register.
Volleyball
City adult fall leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s fall volleyball leagues ends Aug. 12.
The cost is $420 per team. Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
City league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league ends Aug. 26.
The league is for children in the fourth through sixth grades, and the season starts Oct. 1. The cost is $60 per player. Teams will play eight games during the five-week season.
The registration fee includes team shirt, picture, award and volleyball.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
CVL youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s youth league ends Sept. 21.
The league is for girls and boys in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Play starts Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 20.
The registration fee is $60 per player.
Registration and payment can be completed at www.gocvl.com.
For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.
Eclipse tryouts: The Eclipse Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for its competitive girls and boys teams from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
The cost for the tryout is $5 per player, and the club is looking for players 11 to 18 years old.
Practices start Nov. 15, and the season ends in early April.
For more information, call 307-631-9630 or email eclipsevb307@gmail.com.
Whirlwind tryouts: The Wyoming Whirlwind volleyball club will hold a tryout for girls and boys competitive teams 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
There are 10 spots available on the under-13, under-14 and under-15 teams.
The season starts in November.
For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420 or cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.