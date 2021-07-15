Baseball
Bombers tryouts: The Wyoming Bombers under-11 competitive baseball team will hold tryouts for its 2022 team at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Triple-A South Field at the Cheyenne Junior League baseball complex, 4211 Converse Ave.
Players should arrive for registration at 5 p.m.
An additional tryout will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Triple-A South Field of the CJL complex. Players should arrive for registration at 8:30 a.m.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be April 30, 2022.
For more information, contact Josiah Trujillo at 970-290-1324 or email wybombers@gmail.com. The Bombers can be found on Facebook by searching “Wyoming Bombers Baseball.”
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold tryouts for its 2022 teams on three different days this month.
Tryouts for the under-8 through under-10 levels will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Cheyenne Junior League baseball complex, 4211 Converse Ave.
Tryouts for the under-11 and under-12 teams will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the CJL complex.
Tryouts for the under-13 and under-14 teams will start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the CJL complex.
Players’ age groups are determined by how old they will be April 30, 2022.
For more information, contact cheyennemustangsbaseball@gmail.com or search “Cheyenne Mustangs Youth Baseball” on Facebook.
Outlaws tryouts: The Outlaws under-13 competitive baseball team will hold tryouts for its 2022 team at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Central field of the Cheyenne Junior League complex.
Players cannot be older than 13 on April 30, 2022.
The team will play in 5-7 tournaments in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming, along with pick-up games throughout the season.
For more information, contact head coach Jon Green at 970-396-7486 or assistant Aaron Knifong at 307-214-9374.
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO Academy competitive youth baseball organization will hold tryouts for its 2022 teams across three days this month.
There is no cost to try out for any team, and all tryouts are held at Dunbar Field in Lions Park. Players should arrive at least 30 minutes before their tryout to register. They should bring a glove, bat and batting helmet.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be April 30, 2022.
Tryouts for the under-8 and under-9 teams will be Tuesday, July 20. The under-8 tryout runs from 6-7:30 p.m., and the under-9 tryout runs from 7:30-9 p.m.
The under-10 and under-11 tryouts will be Wednesday, July 21. The under-10 tryout runs from 6-7:30 p.m., and the under-11 tryout goes from 7:30-9 p.m.
Tryouts for the under-12 and under-13 teams are Thursday, July 22. The under-12 team is only open to incoming sixth-graders and runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The under-13 team is only open to incoming seventh-graders, and its tryout runs from 7:30-9 p.m.
For more information, or to arrange makeup tryouts, contact Julian Tafoya III at jtafoyaiii@gmail.com.
Basketball
Adult league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult recreational basketball league ends July 22.
The league is for players 16 and older, and there are divisions for all skill levels. Players can register as part of a team or as a free agent.
Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus a single-elimination tournament. The season runs Sept. 13 to Dec. 16.
The cost is $520 per team. There is a $50 late fee for teams registered between July 23 and Aug. 5.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball officials training ends Aug. 31.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sept. 2 at the Youth Activity & Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Visit www.cheyenne rec.org to register.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or decontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade youth basketball league starts Aug. 9.
The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.
Practice starts Oct. 18 and the season starts Nov. 6.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Cycling
Ride for Sight: Registration for Ride for Sight 2021 is now open. The charity bicycle tour sponsored by the Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club will be held Aug. 8.
Registration can be completed at rideforsightwy.org. There also is a family ride available.
Proceeds benefit Lions Club projects.
For more information, contact Jim Reynolds at 307-638-9464 or Jerry Egge at 307-634-9607.
Football
Central camp: Cheyenne Central will hold its youth football camp Aug. 2-4 from 8-11 a.m. for third- through eighth-graders.
The cost is $60, and includes a T-shirt and an opportunity to work with Central coaches and varsity players.
For more information, contact Mike Apodaca at michael.apodaca@ laramie1.org.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football officials training ends Aug. 5.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m., Aug. 11 at the Youth Activity & Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or decontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Soccer
Youth rec leagues: Early bird registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational leagues is underway. The registration deadline for the full (fall and spring) and fall-only seasons is Aug. 4.
The under-4 co-ed division costs $94 for the full season or $73 for fall only.
The under-6 co-ed division and the under-8 girls and boys divisions are $124 for the full season or $103 for fall only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys divisions and under-14 co-ed divisions are $148 for the full season or $112 for fall only. The under-19 co-ed high school division is $112, and is only offered in the fall.
There is a $5 discount for multiple players from the same family. Players in the under-6 to under-19 divisions will get a jersey, shorts and socks. The under-4 Stingers players will get a T-shirt.
Players will be placed in the appropriate division based on their date of birth. A child’s age group is determined by their age on Aug. 1.
Players registered after Aug. 4 may be put on a wait list. Registration fees also increase after that day.
Softball
Coaches wanted: The Cheyenne Extreme competitive girls fastpitch softball organization is looking for coaches for the under-10, under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18 levels for the 2022 season.
Interested coaches should send résumés to Randy Boltz at randy.boltz@cns-inc.com.
Extreme tryouts: The Cheyenne Extreme competitive girls fastpitch softball organization has announced two tryout dates for its 2022 teams.
Tryouts for the under-16 and under-18 teams will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3. Check in starts at 4 p.m., and tryouts run from 5-7 p.m.
Tryouts for the under-10, under-12 and under-14 age groups will be held Thursday, Aug. 5. Check in starts at 4 p.m., and tryouts run from 5-7 p.m.
The no-cost tryouts will be held at the Converse Softball Complex. Preregistration can be completed at https://bit.ly/ExtremeTryout.
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive girls fastpitch softball organization will hold tryouts for its 2022 teams Aug. 3 and 4 at Dunbar Field in Lions Park.
Registration for the under-10 and under-12 tryout will starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and the tryout starts at 5 p.m.
Registration for the under-14 tryout starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and the tryout starts at 6:30 p.m.
Registration for the under-16 and under-18 tryouts starts at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, and the tryout starts at 5 p.m.
Players should bring a glove. There is no cost to try out for any team.
For more information, contact Carrie Barker at carriebarker13@gmail.com.
Volleyball
Adult fall leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s fall volleyball leagues ends Aug. 12.
The cost is $420 per team. Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league ends Aug. 26.
The league is for children in the fourth through sixth grades, and the season starts Oct. 1. The cost is $60 per player. Teams will play eight games during the five-week season.
The registration fee includes team shirt, picture, award and volleyball.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyenne rec.org.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.