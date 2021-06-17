Cheerleading
South camp: The Cheyenne South cheerleading team will hold a youth cheer clinic July 20-22 from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration ends June 15.
All boys and girls ages 4 and older can register. The price is $100 for each participant, and discounts will be provided to siblings of registered campers. Payments can be made the first day of the clinic. Each camper will receive a T-shirt, poms and a bow.
For more information, or to register, contact Kim Robért at kim.robert@laramie1.org.
Football
Central camp: Cheyenne Central will hold its youth football camp Aug. 2-4 from 8-11 a.m. for third- through eighth-graders.
The cost is $60, and includes a T-shirt and an opportunity to work with Central coaches and varsity players.
For more information, contact Mike Apodaca at michael.apodaca@laramie1.org.
Youth tackle league: Registration for the youth tackle football league ends July 1, with late registration running July 2-15.
The league is for players entering third through sixth grade, and cost of registration is $140 per player, with a $150 equipment deposit. A $25 late fee will be added to late registration.
The season will consist of six games from Aug. 28-Oct. 16.
Registration forms can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House at 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Golf
East camp: Cheyenne East will hold a youth golf camp for third through fifth graders June 30. A camp for sixth through eighth graders will take place July 1. Both sessions will run from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m at Prairie View Golf Course.
The cost is $25 per golfer, and space is limited to 40 kids each day. Registration closes June 30 or when full. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt.
For more information, or to register, contact Paul Hartigan at 307-214-2622 or paul.hartigan@laramie1.org.
Kickball
Adult league: Late registration for the adult co-rec kickball league ends June 24. The cost is $150 per team.
The league is open to women and men 16 and older, and teams can include a maximum of 20 players on a roster. There is a six-game guarantee, with a single-elimination tournament.
Games will be played Monday through Wednesday evenings at the David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park fields.
Register at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyenne city.org.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. The Community House is currently closed to the public, but punch cards can be picked up by appointment.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Running
Superday 5k: The Superday Fun 5k walk/run will start at 9 a.m. June 26 at the Kiwanis Community House on the north end of Lions Park.
Registration can be done online at hub.enmotive.com or www.cheyennerec.org/superday. Participants can also register in person at the Kiwanis House or the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd., on June 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Participants under 8 years old are free, and registration for adults is $20, if registered by June 12, and $25 if registered after that.
Soccer
Youth rec leagues: Early bird registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational leagues is underway. The registration deadline for the full (fall and spring) and fall-only seasons is Aug. 4.
The under-4 co-ed division costs $94 for the full season, or $73 for fall only.
The under-6 co-ed division and the under-8 girls and boys divisions are $124 for the full season, or $103 for fall only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys divisions and under-14 co-ed divisions are $148 for the full season, or $112 for fall only. The under-18 co-ed high school division is $112, and is only offered in the fall.
There is a $5 discount for multiple players from the same family. Players in the under-6 to -14 divisions will get a jersey, shorts and socks. The under-4 Stingers players will get a T-shirt.
Players will be placed in the appropriate division based on their date of birth. A child’s age group is determined by their age on Aug. 1.
Players registered after Aug. 4 may be put on a wait list. Registration fees also increase after that day.
Softball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the adult co-rec slow pitch softball league ends July 1. The cost is $350 per team, plus $20 per player.
The schedule will consist of 10 games at Brimmer or Converse Complexes, and will be sanctioned by USSSA umpires. Divisions are available for all skill levels.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at tfeezer@cheyenne city.org or 307-637-6408.
Volleyball
Grass tournament: A 4-on-4 grass volleyball tournament will take place during Superday. The registration for teams is $50 and ends Friday. Up to eight players are allowed on a team, and the tournament is capped off at 16 teams.
There will be two divisions: competitive and recreational. There will be a round of pool play and then a single-elimination tournament.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
East camp: Cheyenne East will hold a youth volleyball camp July 6-7.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon both days, and is for children who will be in second through eighth grades during the 2021-22 school year.
The cost is $35 for pre-registered campers and $20 for each additional camper from the same family. Same-day registration is available for $45. Checks can be made payable to Cheyenne East Volleyball.
Pre-registered campers will get a T-shirt for their participation.
For more information, contact Nicole Quigley at 307-421-3330.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.