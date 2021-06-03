Basketball
East boys camp: Cheyenne East will hold a youth boys basketball camp June 7-9 for second- through eighth-graders at East High School.
The camp runs 9 a.m.-noon and costs $75 for pre-registered players and $80 for same-day registration (before 9 a.m. June 7). The cost is $50 for a second child in the same family. Each player will receive a camp T-shirt.
Checks can be made payable to Cheyenne East Boys Basketball.
For more information, contact Rusty Horsley at 307-771-2663 ext. 31427 or 307-631-7396.
South camp: Cheyenne South will host a youth basketball camp June 15-16.
The camp runs 1-4 p.m. both days, and is for girls and boys who will be in second through eighth grades during the 2021-22 school year.
The cost is $45 for pre-registered campers, and $30 for each sibling registered from the same family. Late registration is $50 per camper, and can be completed from 12-12:45 p.m. June 16.
Each pre-registered camper will get a basketball, T-shirt and sports drink.
Campers will be coached by South High coaches and players. Former Evanston and Utah State standout Jaycee Carroll – who now plays professionally in Spain – will be the featured guest speaker.
For more information, or to register, contact Jeff Bailey at jeffrey.bailey@ laramie1.org.
Cheerleading
South camp: The Cheyenne South cheerleading team will hold a youth cheer clinic July 20-22 from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration ends June 15.
All boys and girls ages 4 and older can register. The price is $100 for each participant, and discounts will be provided to siblings of registered campers. Payments can be made the first day of the clinic. Each camper will receive a T-shirt, poms and a bow.
For more information, or to register, contact Kim Robert at kim.robert@laramie1.org.
Football
Adult flag league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec flag football league ends today.
The 7-on-7 league is for people 16 and older. League play starts July 13, and teams are guaranteed six games.
The cost is $200 per team. There is an additional $50 fee for teams registered after June 3.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@ cheyennecity.org.
Central camp: Cheyenne Central will hold its youth football camp Aug. 2-4 from 8-11 a.m. for third- through eighth-graders.
The cost is $60, and includes a T-shirt and an opportunity to work with Central coaches and varsity players.
For more information, contact Mike Apodaca at michael.apodaca@ laramie1.org.
East camp: The Cheyenne East football team will hold a youth football camp for second- through seventh-graders (as of spring 2021) today through Saturday.
The camp will run 3-5 p.m. today and 8-11 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Okie Blanchard Sports Complex.
Cost is $75 for pre-registered campers, and $80 for campers that register today. However, space is limited. Checks can be made payable to Cheyenne East Football.
Each camper will work with varsity coaches and players and receive a camp T-shirt.
For more information, contact Chad Goff at 771-2663, ext. 21425, or chad.goff@laramie1.org.
South camp: Cheyenne South will hold a youth football camp June 9-11.
The camp is open to kids entering third through eighth grade and will run from 10 a.m.-noon. The cost is $55 for pre-registered campers and $65 for same-day registration (June 9). Each camper will receive a football, T-shirt and shorts.
For more information, or to register, contact Dan Gallas at dan.gallas@laramie1.org.
Youth tackle league: Registration for the youth tackle football league ends July 1, with late registration running July 2-15.
The league is for players entering third through sixth grade, and cost of registration is $140 per player, with a $150 equipment deposit. A $25 late fee will be added to late registration.
The season will consist of six games from Aug. 28-Oct. 16.
Registration forms can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House at 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyenne city.org.
Golf
Cegelski McLeod tourney: The Val Cegelski McLeod Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Airport Golf Course.
The tournament is open to all Laramie County School District 1 employees and their families. The cost is $320 per team. All proceeds go to the Val Cegelski McLeod scholarship, which is awarded to a Central High student attending college or a vocational training program.
For more information, contact Geoff Reed at geoffrey.reed@laramie1.org.
Hole and pin prize sponsorships are also available. For information on those, contact Mark Miller at mark.miller@laramie1.org.
East camp: Cheyenne East will hold a youth golf camp for third through fifth graders June 30. A camp for sixth through eighth graders will take place July 1. Both sessions will run from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m at Prairie View Golf Course.
The cost is $25 per golfer, and space is limited to 40 kids each day. Registration closes June 30 or when full. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt.
For more information, or to register, contact Paul Hartigan at 307-214-2622 or paul.hartigan@laramie1.org.
Rotary scramble: The Cheyenne Sunrise Rotary will hold its annual scramble golf tournament, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start Friday, June 18, at the Cheyenne Country Club.
The tournament is open to all levels of golfers. The cost is $100 per person, which covers golf, cart and lunch.
Proceeds from the tournament go to the Foster Grandparents of Laramie County, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Boutique and the Sunrise Rotary Foundation, which helps with immediate needs in our community.
Hole sponsorships are available for $200.
For more information, contact Brenda Laird at brenda.laird@outlook.com or 307-214-0378.
Kickball
Adult league: Registration for the adult co-rec kickball league ends June 10. The cost is $150 per team. Late registration will take place June 11-24.
The league is open to women and men 16 and older, and teams can include a maximum of 20 players on a roster. There is a six-game guarantee, with a single-elimination tournament.
Games will be played Monday through Wednesday evenings at the David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park fields.
Register at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyenne city.org.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. The Community House is currently closed to the public, but punch cards can be picked up by appointment.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Running
Spring into Green race: The 12th annual Spring into Green run/walk will take place June 12 at 8 a.m.
Participants have the option of a 5- or 10-kilometer course, with the starting and ending location at Smalley Park shelter.
T-shirts will be awarded to the first 150 adults registrants, and breakfast will be included for all at the end of the race. You can register online at raceentry.com or on race day, starting at 6:30 a.m.
For more information, visit cheyennegreenway foundation.org.
Superday 5k: The Superday Fun 5k walk/run will start at 9 a.m. June 26 at the Kiwanis Community House on the north end of Lions Park.
Registration can be done online at hub.enmotive.com or www.cheyennerec/super day. Participants can also register in person at the Kiwanis House or the Youth Activity and Community Center (1317 Parsley Blvd.) on June 25 from 0 a.m.-4 p.m.
Participants under 8 years old are free, and registration for adults is $20, if registered by June 12, and $25 if registered after that.
Softball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the adult co-rec slow pitch softball league ends July 1. The cost is $350 per team, plus $20 per player.
The schedule will consist of 10 games at Brimmer at Converse Complexes, and will be sanctioned by USSSA umpires and divisions are available for all skill levels.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at tfeezer@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Volleyball
Grass tournament: A 4-on-4 grass volleyball tournament will take place during Superday. The registration for teams is $50 and ends June 17. Up to eight players are allowed on a team, and the tournament is capped off at 16 teams.
There will be two divisions: competitive and recreational. There will be a round of pool play and then a single-elimination tournament.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyenne city.org or 307-773-1039.
Tennis
East camp: Cheyenne East will hold a youth tennis camp for children entering second through eighth grades June 14-15.
The camp will cover ground strokes, volleying, serving, service returns, footwork and strategy. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon both days.
The cost is $35 for pre-registered campers and $20 for the second child from the same family. Same-day registration is available for $40.
Campers will get a T-shirt. Checks can be made payable to Cheyenne East Tennis.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Cameron at 307-287-7315.
Volleyball
East camp: Cheyenne East will hold a youth volleyball camp July 6-7.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon both days, and is for children who will be in second through eighth grades during the 2021-22 school year.
The cost is $35 for pre-registered campers and $20 for each additional camper from the same family. Same-day registration is available for $45. Checks can be made payable to Cheyenne East Volleyball.
Pre-registered campers will get a T-shirt for their participation.
For more information, contact Nicole Quigley at 307-421-3330.
South camp: Cheyenne South will hold a youth volleyball camp for children 5-14 years old this summer.
The camp for 5- and 6-year-olds runs from 1-2:30 p.m. June 7-8. The 7- and 8-year-old camp runs from 2:30-4 p.m. June 7-8.
The camp for 9- and 10-year-olds runs from 1-2:30 p.m. June 9-10. The 11- to 14-year-old camp runs from 2:30-4 p.m. June 9-10.
Campers will get a camp T-shirt.
The cost is $40 per camper through May 10, and $50 after May 10.
For more information, contact Cherisa Applehunt at coachapplehunt@ gmail.com.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.