Basketball
Kindergarten-second grade league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s kindergarten through second-grade youth basketball league ends today.
The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Cornhole
FCA tourney: The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a cornhole tournament Dec. 11 at the Archer Events Complex’s M Building, 3801 Archer Parkway.
The cost is $50 per two-person team. The tournament is double-elimination and will have some cash prizes.
The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
Registration can only be completed through the free Scoreholio smartphone app. Payment can also be made through the app.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Soccer
Cheyenne Soccer Club rec league: The Cheyenne Soccer Club is currently registering players between 3 and 14 years old for its spring recreational season.
Registration ends Feb. 28. The cost for the under-4 Stingers division is $73, the registration fee for the under-6 and under-8 divisions is $103, and the under-9 through under-14 divisions is $112.
There is a $5 discount for multiple players from the same family. Players in the under-6 through under-14 divisions will get a jersey, shorts and socks.
Practices for the under-6 through under-14 groups may start the week of March 27. The eight-game season starts Aug. 9.
The under-4 group will get a T-shirt for their eight training sessions on Friday evenings.
For more information or to register, visit www.cheyennesoccer.com. Questions also can be emailed so cheysoccerclub@gmail.com.
Volleyball
City co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s co-recreational winter volleyball league ends Dec. 16.
The cost is $420 per team. The season starts Jan. 17. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, with a double-elimination tournament to close the season.
Games will be played Mondays and Thursdays.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.