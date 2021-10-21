Community Sports Bulletin Board for Oct. 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BasketballKindergarten-second grade league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s kindergarten through second-grade youth basketball league ends Nov. 4.The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training ends Oct. 28.The free training will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pioneer Park Center, 1311 Talbot Court.For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.PickleballDrop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.VolleyballCity co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s co-recreational winter volleyball league starts Nov. 1.The cost is $420 per team. The season starts Jan. 17. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, with a double-elimination tournament to close the season.Games will be played Mondays and Thursdays.For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.WrestlingCheyenne Wrestling Club: The Cheyenne Wrestling Club is currently registering athletes for its 2021-22 season.The cost is $200, which includes USA Wrestling membership and a singlet.Registration can be completed at www.leaguelineup.com/cwc.For more information, contact Monica Solano at 970-412-6350 or Thad Trujillo 307-220-2773.YogaChair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org. If you have an item for the Community Sports Bulletin Board, email the information to sports@wyosports.net, fax it to 307-633-3189 or contact WyoSports’ Cheyenne office at 307-633-3137. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now PREP VOLLEYBALL: Burns sets records in win over Rawlins Fresno State at Wyoming: Tale of the Tape Fresno State hands UW first shutout loss since 2010 UW reopens QB competition, takes ‘critical look’ at offense PREP FOOTBALL: Central falls at No. 1 Rock Springs Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists