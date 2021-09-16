Basketball
Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade youth basketball league ends today. Sept. 16.
The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.
Practice starts Oct. 18, and the season starts Nov. 6.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training ends Oct. 28.
The free training will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pioneer Park Center, 1311 Talbot Court.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Beginner class: Late registration for the city of Cheyenne’s Pickleball 101 course ends Sept. 23.
The cost is $60 per player, and the class is capped at 12 players.
The session runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 5-Nov. 9. There is no class Nov. 2.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Volleyball
City co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s co-recreational winter volleyball league starts Nov. 1.
The cost is $420 per team. The season starts Jan. 17. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, with a double-elimination tournament to close the season.
Games will be played Mondays and Thursdays.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
CVL youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s youth league ends TuesdaySept. 21.
The league is for girls and boys in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Play starts Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 20.
The registration fee is $60 per player.
Registration and payment can be completed at www.gocvl.com.
For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.
Whirlwind tryouts: The Wyoming Whirlwind volleyball club will hold a tryout for the under-13 competitive team from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road. Sept. 18
There are 10 spots available on each team, and the season starts in November.
For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420 or cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com.