Community Sports Bulletin Board

All of this is stuff that has been previously edited with old stuff removed. – JAJ

Basketball

Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade youth basketball league ends Sept. 16.

The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.

Practice starts Oct. 18, and the season starts Nov. 6.

For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.

Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training ends Oct. 28.

The free training will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pioneer Park Center, 1311 Talbot Court.

For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.

Pickleball

Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.

The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.

The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.

Volleyball

CVL youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s youth league ends Sept. 21.

The league is for girls and boys in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Play starts Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 20.

The registration fee is $60 per player.

Registration and payment can be completed at www.gocvl.com.

For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.

Whirlwind tryouts: The Wyoming Whirlwind volleyball club will hold a tryout for the under-13 competitive team from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.

There are 10 spots available on each team, and the season starts in November.

For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420 or cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com.

Yoga

Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.

The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.

The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.

For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.

If you have an item for the Community Sports Bulletin Board, email the information to sports@wyosports.net, fax it to 307-633-3189 or contact

WyoSports’ Cheyenne office at

307-633-3137.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus