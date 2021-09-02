Community Sports Bulletin Board for Sept. 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All of this is stuff that has been previously edited with old stuff removed. – JAJBasketballYouth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade youth basketball league ends Sept. 16.The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.Practice starts Oct. 18, and the season starts Nov. 6.For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training ends Oct. 28.The free training will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pioneer Park Center, 1311 Talbot Court.For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.PickleballDrop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.VolleyballCVL youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s youth league ends Sept. 21.The league is for girls and boys in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Play starts Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 20.The registration fee is $60 per player.Registration and payment can be completed at www.gocvl.com.For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.Whirlwind tryouts: The Wyoming Whirlwind volleyball club will hold a tryout for the under-13 competitive team from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.There are 10 spots available on each team, and the season starts in November.For more information, contact Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420 or cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com.YogaChair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org. If you have an item for the Community Sports Bulletin Board, email the information to sports@wyosports.net, fax it to 307-633-3189 or contact WyoSports’ Cheyenne office at 307-633-3137. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Wyoming football releases depth chart for Week 1 Despite hardships, Sean Chambers isn’t ready to let go of football dreams Cowboys’ matchup with Montana State features plenty of familiarity Criswell column: UW football season filled with lofty expectations Sheridan rolls past Laramie in season opener Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists