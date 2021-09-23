Basketball
Kindergarten-second grade league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s kindergarten through second-grade youth basketball league ends Nov. 4.
The cost for the six-game season is $60 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Third-sixth grade league: Late registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade youth basketball league ends Sept. 30.
The late registration fee for the six-game season is $85 per player. The registration fee includes game shirt, picture, award and basketball.
Practice starts Oct. 18, and the season starts Nov. 6.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training ends Oct. 28.
The free training will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pioneer Park Center, 1311 Talbot Court.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Beginner class: Late registration for the city of Cheyenne’s Pickleball 101 course ends today.
The cost is $60 per player, and the class is capped at 12 players.
The session runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 5-Nov. 9. There is no class Nov. 2.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Volleyball
City co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s co-recreational winter volleyball league starts Nov. 1.
The cost is $420 per team. The season starts Jan. 17. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, with a double-elimination tournament to close the season.
Games will be played Mondays and Thursdays.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.