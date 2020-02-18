Baseball
CJL registration: Registration is underway for the 2020 Cheyenne Junior League baseball season.
CJL offers rookie (5- and 6- year-olds); Double-A (7- and 8-year-olds); Triple-A (9- and 10-year-olds) and Major (11- and 12-year-olds) leagues.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30.
The cost is $70 for rookie league and $100 for Double-A, Triple-A and Majors.
Early registration runs until Feb. 29. Late registration is available from March 1-31. There is a $25 fee for late registrations. A $20 discount is available for multiple registrations.
To register, visit cheyennejunior leaguebaseball.sports signup.com/site/.
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs are holding tryouts for 10- to 16-year-old players for the 2020 competitive season.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30. There is no fee for the tryout.
For more information, contact Rick Thompson at 307-214-0900.
CYBL registration: Registration for the 2020 Cheyenne Youth Baseball League is underway. CYBL is a recreational league for 13- to 18-year-olds.
The cost is $150 per player. Registration ends April 13.
Practices start April 15. Games start May 18.
For more information, or to register, visit cheyenneybl.sportngin.com.
Disc golf
Clinic: The Cheyenne Recreation Division will hold a disc golf clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 23, at David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The cost is $15 per player.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org.
Dodgeball
Co-ed league: Registration has started for the city of Cheyenne Recreation Division’s co-ed dodgeball league.
The cost is $200 per team. Players can register as free agents for $30. Registration ends Thursday, Feb. 20.
The eight-game season starts March 16.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Registration forms are also available at www.cheyennerec.org.
Lacrosse
Youth introduction: The Cheyenne Recreation Division is currently holding registration for a six-week introduction to lacrosse program.
The program is for children in second through sixth grades, and will be from 6-7 p.m. every Thursday night starting April 23 at the Pioneer Park Center, 1331 Talbot Court.
The cost is $30.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039.
Rugby
Women’s team: The Cheyenne Lady Outlaws women’s rugby team is looking for players for the upcoming season.
The team welcomes all women 18 to 99 years old, regardless of their fitness level or rugby experience.
Anyone interested in playing can drop by practice at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Forum 619, 619 S. Greeley Highway.
For more information about the rugby team, contact Lisa Ansell at 307-414-0043.
Softball
Early-bird tournament: Registration for the 23rd early-bird softball tournament ends April 28.
The cost is $250 per team for USSSA sanctioned teams, and $300 for non-USSSA sanctioned teams.
There will be divisions for men’s D, E and E+, and women’s D and E. Each team is guaranteed three games.
The tournament is May 2.
Teams can register with the Cheyenne Recreation Division at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Summer leagues: Registration for the Cheyenne Recreation Division men’s and women’s summer softball leagues ends March 19.
The cost is $400 per team, plus a $20-per-player fee. Late registration is available for an additional $50 per team based on availability.
League play starts April 27. Teams are guaranteed 14 games.
Information packets can be found at www.cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Umpire training: A free training for people who want to be adult softball umpires will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the David R. Romero Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, or to register, visit www.cheyennerec.org.
Volleyball
T-Bird Volleyball Club: Tryouts for the Thunderbird Volleyball Club will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Cheyenne East.
Tryouts for seventh through 11th graders runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is no tryout for the fifth and sixth grade (under-12) team. There is an informational meeting for the under-12 team at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 29.
An under-14 tryout and makeup tryouts for other age groups will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Practices start March 18. The teams will play three or four tournaments. The cost is $250 per player.
For more information, contact Nicole Quigley at 307-421-3330 or nicole.quigley@laramie1.org.